Mesa 24.2 Released With New Vulkan Extensions, New Shader Cache

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 August 2024
MESA
Mesa 24.2 is out today as stable for this quarterly feature release to these open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers used commonly on Linux systems and other platforms.

Mesa 24.2 has a lot of the bring-up work for AMD RDNA4/GFX12 next-generation graphics, a lot of enablement work for Intel Xe2 graphics coming with Lunar Lake and Battlemage graphics cards, various RadeonSI / RADV performance optimizations, a number of new RADV and ANV Vulkan extensions, and various other features. Mesa 24.2 also brings a new shader cache implementation, a number of V3DV Vulkan improvements for the Raspberry Pi 5, and continued Lavapipe and Zink enhancements.

RDNA3.5 graphics glxgears


Today's official Mesa 24.2 release announcement sums up this quarterly release as:
"- VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read on RADV
- VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes on lavapipe, ANV, Turnip and RADV
- VK_MESA_image_alignment_control on RADV
- VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites on ANV, dozen, hasvk, lavapipe, nvk, RADV, and Turnip
- VK_KHR_maintenance5 on v3dv
- VK_KHR_maintenance7 on RADV
- VK_EXT_depth_clamp_zero_one on v3dv
- GL_ARB_depth_clamp on v3d
- Defaulting to a new shader cache implementation, reducing filesystem overhead."

Eric Engestrom once again did a great job managing this release and getting it shipped in a punctual manner.

Mesa 24.2 in turn is what should be the default graphics driver stack of Ubuntu 24.10 and other upcoming Linux distribution releases.
