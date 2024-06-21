Building Mesa On POWER Now Presents A Default Set Of OpenGL & Vulkan Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 June 2024 at 06:34 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA
Newly merged patches for Mesa 24.2 slightly enhance the default out-of-the-box build experience for the open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers on POWER/PowerPC platforms.

Rather than having to explicitly pass the set of OpenGL (Gallium3D) and Vulkan drivers to build when using the Meson build system with Mesa on POWER/PowerPC, there is now a default set of drivers enabled -- the same set as when building Mesa on MIPS and RISC-V.

The default set of drivers on PPC and PPC64 are the R300, R600, RadeonSI, Nouveau, Virgl, Swrast, and Zink drivers. That landed via this merge rather than needing to explicitly set any drivers to build.

Separately, this merge set a default set of Vulkan drivers for Mesa builds on POWER. There the default drivers are current AMD (RADV) and Swrast (Lavapipe).

Raptor Blackbird


While these Mesa drivers can build on POWER, they aren't necessarily well tested there and there can still be support caveats as it concerns the DRM kernel graphics driver components. As we've seen recently, for example, only with Linux 6.10 are newer AMD Radeon GPUs now working properly on RISC-V for DCN display support. There have also been various other CPU architecture and endianness bugs to come up over time. And then on the Intel Xe driver side they have been improving their CPU architecture compatibility so we may end up seeing Intel discrete GPUs on more architectures in the future.

In any event there is now at least a default set of OpenGL/Vulkan drivers set when building on PPC/PPC64 but your mileage may vary with the different GPU drivers. In any event good news for those rocking out to the Linux desktop on the likes of Raptor Computing's Talos II and Blackbird platforms.
1 Comment
Related News
Proposal For Creating A New Mesa Legacy Driver Branch: R300, R600, Lima, NV30 & More
Marek Olšák Lands Support In Mesa 24.2 To Vectorize IO In The GLSL Linker
Mesa 24.2 Adds Support For Fixed-Rate Compression Extensions For OpenGL & EGL
Marek Lands 40 Patch Series To Further Enhance The Open-Source AMD Graphics Driver
Google Begins Upstreaming Fuchsia OS Support Into Mesa 3D
Mesa 24.1.1 Released With Many Graphics Driver Bug Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's New DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" In Action
Systemd 256.1 Fixes "systemd-tmpfiles" Unexpectedly Deleting Your /home Directory
Ubuntu Talks Up A RISC-V Octa-Core Laptop
Apple M4 Support Added To The LLVM Compiler, Confirming Its ISA Capabilities
NVIDIA Exploring Ways To Better Support An Upstream Kernel Driver
KDE Receives New Human Interface Guidelines For 2024
Wine Staging 9.11 Released With A Patch For A 17 Year Old Bug Report
Fedora 41 Hopes The GIMP 3.0 Photoshop Alternative Will Be Ready To Shine