Mesa 23.3-rc3 Released As The Stable Version Nears

Mesa 23.3-rc3 was released on Wednesday night as the newest weekly release candidate ahead of the Mesa 23.3 release as this quarter's feature series for this collection of OpenGL and Vulkan open-source drivers.With the release blocker tracker for Mesa 23.3 down to just one bug, a vertex attribute regression, it's possible the Mesa 23.3 stable release should be here in the next week or two.With the Mesa 23.3-rc3 release this week a number of fixes were back-ported for helping out the Rusticl driver, a few RADV Vulkan driver fixes, and even a few R600 fixes too. There's also been a few fixes for Zink, NVK, NIR, and AGX.

Mesa 23.3 is a great release with the NVK Vulkan driver added, initial GFX11.5 AMD support, initial Raspberry Pi 5 support, more Intel Arc Graphics optimizations, mesh shader support by default for Intel ANV, and many other changes especially for the Intel and AMD Radeon open-source drivers. The likes of Rusticl and Zink have also received some nice improvements this cycle.Meanwhile Mesa 23.2 hasn't seen a stable point release in six weeks since its initial (belated) release itself. So with how Mesa 23.3 is pacing it's very well possible Mesa 23.3 will be out as stable before any update for that current stable series.