Mesa 22.3-devel Lands Latest Workarounds For Intel Arc Graphics
While Intel Arc Graphics is already running on the open-source Linux driver stack, Intel engineers continue improving upon and refining that DG2/Alchemist graphics card support. Overnight some fresh workarounds were merged into Mesa 22.3-devel as the latest Linux driver improvements for Intel's forthcoming discrete graphics cards.
Merged overnight were iris and anv: implement Wa_14015946265 for DG2 that for both the Iris OpenGL and ANV Vulkan drivers is working around a command streamer (CS) stall. There is also intel/compiler: implement Wa_14014595444 for DG2 that has another workaround for Intel's comiler code.
Opened this week and not yet merged to mainline Mesa is Wa_14015842950 for DG2 affecting both their OpenGL and Vulkan drivers with nearly 100 lines of new code for needing to track the DS write state and emitting a stall sync event whenever the state changes.
As usual, the public details are light and the Intel graphics workarounds just cite an internal workaround (WA) reference number. In any event it will be interesting to test the latest round of Mesa 22.3-devel changes shortly as well as pending DRM-Next material to see if there is any meaningful enhancements for the Arc Graphics A380 on Linux.
In case you missed it from last week, see my initial Arc Graphics A380 benchmarks on Linux.
