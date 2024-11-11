Memtest86+ 7.20 Adds Support For Intel Arrow Lake & AMD Zen 5

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 11 November 2024 at 01:55 PM EST.
HARDWARE
Memtest86+ 7.0 debuted back in January while now as we approach the end of 2024, Memtest86+ 7.20 is now available as the latest significant update to this open-source memory tester commonly used on Intel and AMD systems.

The Memtest86+ v7.20 release adds support for Intel Core Ultra Series 2 "Arrow Lake" and AMD Ryzen 9000 "Zen 5" desktop processors. The latest Intel and AMD processors should all be working well with this new Memtest86+ release.

Memtest86+ 7.20 on AMD Zen 5


Trying Memtest86+ v7.20 on an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor in the lab, it's indeed working.

Memtest86+ v7.20 also now supports Loongson LoongArch 64-bit CPUs as the first non-x86 architecture supported by the Memtest86+ open-source software.

Rounding out the fun new features of Memtest86+ v7.20 is initial support for NUMA. Plus there are bug fixes and other changes.

Downloads and more details on the Memtest86+ 7.20 release via GitHub.
