KVM-Powered MatterV 0.7 Can Run Unmodified VMware VMs

MatterV 0.7 is out today as the newest feature release to this open-source virtual machine management platform built atop KVM. MatterV aims to make it easy to manage VMs across different environments while with today's v0.7 release adds the ability to run unmodified VMware virtual machines atop KVM.

While we know Broadcom/VMware is working to replace their proprietary hypervisor code with KVM use, MatterV 0.7 has now proved it possible for running unmodified VMware VMs on KVM. MatterV 0.7 supports running VMware Tools and the VMCI virtual machine communication interface inside VMs and provides a transition path going from VMware virtualization to KVM/MatterV.


MatterV 0.7 is available from GitHub. MatterV is available under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.

MatterV screenshot of web UI


More details on MatterV 0.7 with this VMware VM support via MatterV.com.
