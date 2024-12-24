AMD GPU Driver Engineer Marek Olšák Lands Mesa 25.0 Optimizations For Christmas

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 24 December 2024 at 09:30 AM EST. 3 Comments
MESA
Longtime open-source Radeon graphics driver developer Marek Olšák that is well known for his Mesa improvements over the years and countless optimizations even before being employed by AMD has seen some exciting patches merged just in time for Christmas.

Whether it's just squeezing in outstanding work prior to the end of the calendar year or other Mesa optimizations we've seen from Marek prior years for Christmas, there are some nice patches that were merged today to Mesa 25.0-devel.

The month-old merge request merged today is to always lower IO in the GLSL linker and then unlowering IO to variables before passing to drivers. This is a common Mesa change and not AMD specific. Marek explained in that now merged code:
"This enables nir_opt_varyings and nir_opt_vectorize_io for all gallium drivers, which are our best IO optimizations in Mesa so far. It also fixes some of the more complex test failures for many drivers (usually having to do with variable indexing).

It will enable code removal and [restructuring] of all GLSL linker and st/mesa code that deals with IO."

A nice win for Mesa 25.0 in general.

Separately this merge request of AMD RadeonSI Gallium3D driver changes brings fixes, cleanups, optimizations, and more. Among those patches are also tuning the Stream-Out performance for upcoming GFX12 / RDNA4 GPUs, various RDNA4 fixes, and other adjustments.

Radeon RX 7900 XTX in front of a Christmas tree


Marek has also been tending to other open merge requests thas as of writing have yet to land such as the six month old merge request for vectorizing SMEM loads up to 512 bits with RadeonSI using the ACO compiler back-end. Exciting times with the open-source AMD Linux graphics stack.
3 Comments
Related News
Mesa 25.0 Introduces Standard Library For Driver OpenCL C
PanVK Advertises "Broken" Vulkan 1.1 Support With Mesa 25.0-devel
Mesa 24.3.1 Released With Many Graphics Driver Bug Fixes
NVK, RADV, & Other Mesa Drivers Ready With Launch Day Vulkan 1.4 Support
Vulkan Video Now Enabled By Default For Radeon VCN2/VCN3 Hardware On Linux
Imagination Lands Big PowerVR Compiler Update In Mesa 25.0
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.13 Is A Great Holiday Gift For AMD Systems With Many New Features
System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
Curl Drops Support For Hyper Rust HTTP Backend Citing Little Demand
Fish Shell 4.0 Beta Released With C++ Code Ported To Rust
Linux Kernel Patches To Use AMD INVLPGB Instruction Show Huge Speed-Up
NVIDIA Launches $249 "Gen AI Supercomputer" With Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit
AMD Launches A YouTube Channel For Developers
Raspberry Pi HEVC Decoder Driver Posted For Linux Kernel Review