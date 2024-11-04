Manjaro Linux Working On "Manjaro Data Donor" As New Data Collection Tool

Arch-based Manjaro Linux is working on Manjaro Data Donor "MDD" as a new data collection tool of its users. This is intended to succeed their former ping-based solution for user counting plus incorporate hardware/software data collection on users. Once deployed, this will be opt-out handling for the data collection.Manjaro developer Roman Gilg has been working on the Manjaro Data Donor as a better means of user counting than the current ping-based approach with NetworkManager. Plus Manjaro Data DOnor will allow collecting of hardware/software details on Manjaro systems using the INXI utility. The data is then collected on one of Manjaro's ClickHouse servers.

"With this systemd service later in place, sending the hardware data with MDD will be opt-out because I believe, if you do opt-in, the data you gather will be so heavily skewed you can just leave it be.



Let me know what you think. I know telemetry is a contentious subject, but we need at least some data about how Manjaro is being used by so many people around the world in order to show that the project has a future and also to plan for that future."