Manjaro Linux Working On "Manjaro Data Donor" As New Data Collection Tool

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 4 November 2024 at 09:00 AM EST. 20 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Arch-based Manjaro Linux is working on Manjaro Data Donor "MDD" as a new data collection tool of its users. This is intended to succeed their former ping-based solution for user counting plus incorporate hardware/software data collection on users. Once deployed, this will be opt-out handling for the data collection.

Manjaro developer Roman Gilg has been working on the Manjaro Data Donor as a better means of user counting than the current ping-based approach with NetworkManager. Plus Manjaro Data DOnor will allow collecting of hardware/software details on Manjaro systems using the INXI utility. The data is then collected on one of Manjaro's ClickHouse servers.

Manjaro Linux GNOME Edition


The plan is after a few days of testing to deploy Manjaro Data Donor to all Manjaro systems. A systemd service will submit the data automatically. Until then users need to manually install MDD, but after that default deployment it will be an opt-out process if not wanting to participate in the data collection.

Roman wrote in the Manjaro Forums about the Manjaro Data Donor:
"With this systemd service later in place, sending the hardware data with MDD will be opt-out because I believe, if you do opt-in, the data you gather will be so heavily skewed you can just leave it be.

Let me know what you think. I know telemetry is a contentious subject, but we need at least some data about how Manjaro is being used by so many people around the world in order to show that the project has a future and also to plan for that future."
20 Comments
Related News
Rust-Based Redox OS Gets RISC-V Working, Also Now Booting On The Raspberry Pi 4
Linux Mint Working On Night Light For Cinnamon, Collaborating With Framework Computer
Genode-Based Sculpt OS 24.10 Introduces Multi-Monitor Support
Gentoo Linux Touts DTrace 2.0 Support
Cloudflare Continues To Praise Open-Source OpenBMC
AlmaLinux OS Kitten 10 Now Available For Testing, Derived From CentOS Stream 10
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Lands A 2.6% Performance Improvement With Minor Linux Kernel Patch
VMware Workstation Shifting From Proprietary Code To Using Upstream KVM
Ubuntu Hoping To Remove Qt 5 Before Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Valve Engineer Fixes Massive Performance Issue For RADV Driver With AMD FSR2 Sample
Rust-Based Redox OS Gets RISC-V Working, Also Now Booting On The Raspberry Pi 4
Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability Affecting X.Org Server For 18 Years
Fedora 41 Releases Today With Many Shiny New Features
Coreboot Issues Rebuttal To Recent Laptop Vendor Controversy