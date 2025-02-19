Manjaro Linux 25.0 Coming Along With Updated Desktops, Btrfs Filesystem By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 19 February 2025 at 06:32 AM EST. 9 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Manjaro Linux lead developer Philip Müller has provided a status update concerning the upcoming Manjaro 25.0 distribution release.

Work continues on Manjaro 25.0 as the upcoming release of this Arch Linux based OS. With Manjaro 25.0 they are planning to ship desktop versions featuring the latest KDE Plasma 6.3, GNOME 48, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments.

With how the Manjaro 25.0 development is currently pacing and with GNOME 48.0 now out as stable until March anyhow, currently the developers are eyeing mid-March for the stable ISO releases of Manjaro 25.0.

Manjaro Linux


In addition to updating their desktops and the plethora of other updated packages from Arch Linux, Manjaro 25.0 is switching from EXT4 to Btrfs as its default file-system. The file-system choice can always be changed within the installer but now they are most comfortable with Btrfs as the default. Beyond switching over to Btrfs by default, Manjaro is also adding automatic snapshots and bootloader entry handling for the distribution.

Downloads and more information on the Manjaro 25.0 development via the Manjaro Forums.
9 Comments
Related News
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Rebranding As AerynOS
TrueNAS 25.04 "Fangtooth" Beta Unifies Linux SCALE & FreeBSD CORE Efforts
Hector Martin Resigns From The Asahi Linux Project
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Starts 2025 Off Introducing An AMD CPU Temperature Driver
Serpent OS Working Toward Second Alpha, More Immutable OS Features
Redox OS Makes Progress On Dynamic Linking, New Ports
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Karol Herbst Steps Down As Nouveau Maintainer Due To Linux Kernel's Toxic Environment
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison
Firefox ForkServer Getting Ready To Enhance Linux Browser Performance
Systemd Adding The Ability to Boot Directly Into A Disk Image Downloaded Via HTTP
GNOME Software May Eventually Drop RPM Support In Favor Of Flatpaks
Hector Martin Resigns From The Asahi Linux Project
Firefox User Manages Experimental Browser Port To GTK4 Toolkit