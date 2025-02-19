Manjaro Linux 25.0 Coming Along With Updated Desktops, Btrfs Filesystem By Default

Manjaro Linux lead developer Philip Müller has provided a status update concerning the upcoming Manjaro 25.0 distribution release.Work continues on Manjaro 25.0 as the upcoming release of this Arch Linux based OS. With Manjaro 25.0 they are planning to ship desktop versions featuring the latest KDE Plasma 6.3, GNOME 48, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments.With how the Manjaro 25.0 development is currently pacing and with GNOME 48.0 now out as stable until March anyhow, currently the developers are eyeing mid-March for the stable ISO releases of Manjaro 25.0.

In addition to updating their desktops and the plethora of other updated packages from Arch Linux, Manjaro 25.0 is switching from EXT4 to Btrfs as its default file-system. The file-system choice can always be changed within the installer but now they are most comfortable with Btrfs as the default. Beyond switching over to Btrfs by default, Manjaro is also adding automatic snapshots and bootloader entry handling for the distribution.Downloads and more information on the Manjaro 25.0 development via the Manjaro Forums