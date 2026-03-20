Mageia 10 Beta Now Available For Those Who Reminisce About Mandrake Linux
It's been nearly three years since the release of Mageia 9 for this Linux distribution who's lineage traces back to the glorious Mandrake Linux. Following the Mageia 10 alpha release back in January, Mageia 10 beta builds are now available.
Mageia 10 is bringing many software updates and improvements compared to the 2023 state of Mageia 9. Mageia 10 is also one of the few 2026 Linux distributions still providing 32-bit i686 install images and full package support for those wanting to still rock x86 32-bit.
Mageia 10 is making use of RPM 4.20 for package management as well as the latest DNF tool. Mageia 10 is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel while many other package updates persist throughout the stack from the KDE Plasma 6 desktop to updated GNOME desktop options, Xfce 4.20, GCC 15.2 compiler, LLVM/Clang 20.1, and more. The tentative Mageia 10 release notes spell out all of the many changes to find in this forthcoming Linux distribution release.
Mageia 10 beta downloads are available from Mageia mirrors.
Mageia developers had been planning for an April release, so we'll see if they still manage to make an official release next month or if this late beta is going to drag things out a bit further.
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