Mageia 10 Beta Now Available For Those Who Reminisce About Mandrake Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 20 March 2026 at 06:30 AM EDT. 7 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
It's been nearly three years since the release of Mageia 9 for this Linux distribution who's lineage traces back to the glorious Mandrake Linux. Following the Mageia 10 alpha release back in January, Mageia 10 beta builds are now available.

Mageia 10 is bringing many software updates and improvements compared to the 2023 state of Mageia 9. Mageia 10 is also one of the few 2026 Linux distributions still providing 32-bit i686 install images and full package support for those wanting to still rock x86 32-bit.

Mageia 10 beta downloads


Mageia 10 is making use of RPM 4.20 for package management as well as the latest DNF tool. Mageia 10 is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel while many other package updates persist throughout the stack from the KDE Plasma 6 desktop to updated GNOME desktop options, Xfce 4.20, GCC 15.2 compiler, LLVM/Clang 20.1, and more. The tentative Mageia 10 release notes spell out all of the many changes to find in this forthcoming Linux distribution release.

Mageia 10 beta downloads are available from Mageia mirrors.

Mageia developers had been planning for an April release, so we'll see if they still manage to make an official release next month or if this late beta is going to drag things out a bit further.
7 Comments
Related News
Alibaba Contributing $3M USD To Omarchy To Work On Making "Ideal" Agentic OS
Void Linux Maintainer Orphans 100+ Packages Over AI Policy Dispute
BeOS-Inspired Haiku Now Supports Changing Audio Outputs Live, Other Improvements
ReactOS Dev Gets FEX Running For x86_64 Games On This "Open-Source Windows" OS Under ARM
Slackware 16 Alpha 1 Available Following GCC 16.2, Glibc 2.44 & Binutils 2.47 Upgrade
Slackware-Based Zenwalk ISOs Updated With Linux 7.1, Flatpak Integrated + Xfce 4.20
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Simple Optimization For Linux 7.4 Can Open Files For Reading ~39% Faster
Google's "Painful To Maintain" Binder C Linux Driver Being Removed In Favor Of Rust
Linux Patched For Silent User-Space Data Loss Bug That's Existed Since 2023
Ubuntu 26.10 Moves cp, mv & rm Over To Rust Coreutils For 100% Transition
Linux 7.4 Could End Up Seeing Kernel Builds ~36% Faster, Incremental Builds ~70% Faster
Help Linux Hardware Testing & Reviews Continue While Enjoying Phoronix Without Ads
Valve's Steam Frame Now Available At $1059+ USD
Firefox 156 Available With Its Built-In PDF Viewer Starting Up To 45% Faster