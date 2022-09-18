MGLRU v15 Published For Last Minute Testing Of This Major Linux Improvement

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 September 2022 at 09:24 AM EDT.
Google engineer Yu Zhao this morning published MGLRU v15, the latest revision to this patch series dealing with improving the Linux kernel's page reclamation code. Multi-Gen LRU "MGLRU" has proven to offer performance benefits and particularly improve the Linux experience when dealing with low-memory situations.

MGLRU has shaped up to be one of the best kernel innovations of 2022 and will hopefully be mainlined in October with the Linux 6.1 kernel. MGLRU is likely the last spin of this patch series prior to being mainlined, barring any last-minute issues coming up or a new round just to add additional documentation / signed-off lines. Hopefully no issues creep up preventing this much sought after kernel feature from being merged with Linux 6.1.

MGLRU v15 adds details about OpenWrt already picking up the patches in addition to its use already by Chrome OS, Liquorix, Armbian, Android, Arch Linux Zen, and other downstream kernel flavors. MGLRU v15 also has some minor fixes.

Downloads and more details on MGLRU v15 via the new patch series. I'll be working on some fresh MGLRU benchmarks shortly.
