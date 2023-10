Lutris 0.5.14 Released For Better Managing Your Games On Linux

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

Lutris 0.5.14 is out today as the newest feature update to this Python-written open-source solution for managing your games on Linux whether they be native titles or via Steam Play / Wine as well as integrating into popular gaming services like Steam, GOG, Humble Bundle, and EA App. With Lutris 0.5.14 this centralized Linux game launcher has picked up some additional capabilities.The Lutris 0.5.14 update adds a Steam account switcher for handling multiple Steam accounts on the same device, support for user-defined tags/categories, better DXVK / VKD3D version selection, support for using a local ScummVM library, the ability to download Wine-GE updates when Lutris starts, experimental support for Flatpak-provided runners, support for the Gamescope 3.12 compositor, and various other enhancements.

Downloads and more details on today's Lutris 0.5.14 release via GitHub