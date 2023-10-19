Lutris 0.5.14 Released For Better Managing Your Games On Linux

20 October 2023
LINUX GAMING
Lutris 0.5.14 is out today as the newest feature update to this Python-written open-source solution for managing your games on Linux whether they be native titles or via Steam Play / Wine as well as integrating into popular gaming services like Steam, GOG, Humble Bundle, and EA App. With Lutris 0.5.14 this centralized Linux game launcher has picked up some additional capabilities.

The Lutris 0.5.14 update adds a Steam account switcher for handling multiple Steam accounts on the same device, support for user-defined tags/categories, better DXVK / VKD3D version selection, support for using a local ScummVM library, the ability to download Wine-GE updates when Lutris starts, experimental support for Flatpak-provided runners, support for the Gamescope 3.12 compositor, and various other enhancements.

Downloads and more details on today's Lutris 0.5.14 release via GitHub.
