Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Lutris 0.5.14 Released For Better Managing Your Games On Linux
The Lutris 0.5.14 update adds a Steam account switcher for handling multiple Steam accounts on the same device, support for user-defined tags/categories, better DXVK / VKD3D version selection, support for using a local ScummVM library, the ability to download Wine-GE updates when Lutris starts, experimental support for Flatpak-provided runners, support for the Gamescope 3.12 compositor, and various other enhancements.
Downloads and more details on today's Lutris 0.5.14 release via GitHub.