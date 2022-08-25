Lutris 0.5.11 Released With Amazon Games Integration, Gamescope For NVIDIA R515+

Lutris as the open-source game manager that integrates with the likes of Steam, GOG, Humble Bundle, and other game collections and emulators is out with a new update.Lutris 0.5.11 was just released and now adds Amazon Games integration alongside the variety of other gaming providers already supported by the project. The Amazon Games integration allows for interfacing with the Amazon Prime Gaming REST APIs and this Lutris support with the games in turn running under Wine. This is nice considering Amazon's games launcher is -- to little surprise -- Windows-only.Lutris 0.5.11 also now enables the Gamescope compositor option for NVIDIA Linux users when running on the R515 driver series or newer, added several more game runners, support for variables in script URLs, fixing a possible Lutris crash around screen resolution parsing, fixing Steam shortcuts, adding GNOME Console and Deepin Terminal to recognized terminal emulators, and various other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Python-written Lutris 0.5.11 game manager via GitHub and Lutris.net