LoongArch32 Support Begins Taking Shape In Linux 6.19, GCC 16
The LoongArch CPU architecture changes have been merged for the Linux 6.19 merge window. This domestic Chinese CPU architecture inspired by MIPS and RISC-V began with 64-bit LoongArch64 but with Linux 6.19 the foundation is being laid for LoongArch32 as a 32-bit variant.
While most CPU architectures went from a 32-bit to 64-bit world, Loongson is working back from 64-bit to 32-bit. They've been working on the LoongArch32 ABI and with Linux 6.19 that initial kernel port is being wired up.
With Linux 6.19 the build infrastructure though isn't yet being enabled due to some driver adjustments needed and waiting on the GNU toolchain support to work its way upstream. With LoongArch32 are two variants for a reduced 32-bit version (LA32R) and standard 32-bit version (LA32 / LA32S).
Speaking of GNU toolchain support, on Friday the GCC enablement patches began landing for introducing the LoongArch32 target. That LoongArch32 compiler support is coming together in time for the GCC 16 compiler release due out in the early months of 2026. There is also ongoing work for debugger support and other toolchain elements for the LoongArch32 ABIs.
There are patches for emulating LoongArch32 on LoongArch64 machines but so far I haven't seen any references to LA32-only processors from Loongson.
This merge is what started landing the LoongArch32 support kernel side for Linux 6.19.
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