LoongArch32 Support Begins Taking Shape In Linux 6.19, GCC 16

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 13 December 2025 at 06:20 AM EST. 5 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
The LoongArch CPU architecture changes have been merged for the Linux 6.19 merge window. This domestic Chinese CPU architecture inspired by MIPS and RISC-V began with 64-bit LoongArch64 but with Linux 6.19 the foundation is being laid for LoongArch32 as a 32-bit variant.

While most CPU architectures went from a 32-bit to 64-bit world, Loongson is working back from 64-bit to 32-bit. They've been working on the LoongArch32 ABI and with Linux 6.19 that initial kernel port is being wired up.

With Linux 6.19 the build infrastructure though isn't yet being enabled due to some driver adjustments needed and waiting on the GNU toolchain support to work its way upstream. With LoongArch32 are two variants for a reduced 32-bit version (LA32R) and standard 32-bit version (LA32 / LA32S).

Speaking of GNU toolchain support, on Friday the GCC enablement patches began landing for introducing the LoongArch32 target. That LoongArch32 compiler support is coming together in time for the GCC 16 compiler release due out in the early months of 2026. There is also ongoing work for debugger support and other toolchain elements for the LoongArch32 ABIs.

There are patches for emulating LoongArch32 on LoongArch64 machines but so far I haven't seen any references to LA32-only processors from Loongson.

LoongArch32 for Linux


This merge is what started landing the LoongArch32 support kernel side for Linux 6.19.
5 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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