Loongson Introducing An EDAC Driver For LoongArch + ECC Memory Systems

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 January 2025 at 06:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Loongson's LoongArch processors for the Chinese market have been primarily for desktop systems but it looks like their workstation/server ambitions may be growing with now contributing an Error Detection And Correction (EDAC) driver for Loongson SoCs with ECC memory.

Queued up for merging with the Linux 6.14 kernel is the "loongson_edac" driver for EDAC support on Loongson/LoongArch systems with ECC memory. The driver is currently capable of reporting single bit errors (CE) only. The less than 200 lines of code driver was worked on by Loongson engineers directly.

Loongson EDAC Kconfig


The Loongson 3A5000, 3C5000, 3D5000, 3A6000, and 3C6000 SoCs are listed as currently compatible hardware with this EDAC ECC driver.

This driver has been queued up within ras.git's edac-for-next Git branch thereby making it material for the upcoming Linux 6.14 merge window that is expected to start later in January.
