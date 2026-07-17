Mozilla AI Releases Llamafile 0.10.4 With New Transcribefile Built On Transcribe.cpp

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 17 July 2026 at 06:07 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MOZILLA
Mozilla AI developers have released a new version of Llamafile, their solution for easy-to-use LLMs as a single file that work across hardware and operating systems. With Llamafile 0.10.4 is now Transcribefile, as a new piece built off their recently announced Transcribe.cpp project.

At the end of June, Mozilla AI announced the official release of Transcribe.cpp. This new Transcribe.cpp is a C/C++ speech-to-text inference library and aims to be similar to Llama.cpp for speech-to-text models. Transcribe.cpp builds on GGML and can be accelerated with the likes of Vulkan, NVIDIA CUDA, and Apple Metal. Now with Llamafile 0.10.4 it provides Transcribefile for Transcribe.cpp in single file builds and supporting 16+ TTS models.

Llamafile 0.10.4 also updates against its Llama.cpp upstream build, brings a few improvements to its Vulkan API and AMD ROCm acceleration handling, HTTPS download support, and pledge/SECCOMP sandboxing support.

Llamafile logo


Downloads and more details on the new Llamafile 0.10.4 release via GitHub.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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