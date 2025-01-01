Linux "hid-universal-pidff" Driver Proposed For Fixing More Quirky Devices

"This patch series is focused on improving the compatibility and usability of the hid-pidff force feedback driver. Last patch introduces a new, universal driver for PID devices that need some special handling like report fixups, remapping the button range, managing new pidff quirks and setting desirable fuzz/flat values.



This work has been done in the span of the past months with the help of the great Linux simracing community, with a little input from sim flight fans from FFBeast.



No changes interfere with compliant and currently working PID devices."

The hid-pidff driver exists within the Linux kernel for enabling force feedback "FF" support on various USB HID PID (Physical Interface Device) compliant devices. With a new set of patches posted yesterday, that hid-pidff driver is extended to "hid-universal-pidff" for supporting more functionality on quirky devices.Open-source developer Tomasz Pakuła posted the patches on New Year's Eve for establishing the hid-universal-pidff driver. He explained in the patch series:The hid-universal-pidff driver comes down to extending the usable button range, quirk management, and other changes for "slightly non-compliant" USB PID devices as well as better fuzz/flat values on high precision direct-drive devices. This driver has been currently tested and used with hardware from Moza Racing, Cammus, VRS, FFBeast, and others for simulation racing games and flight simulator devices.