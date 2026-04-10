VMUFAT File-System Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel
The newest Linux file-system driver proposed for the kernel is... VMUFAT.
Before getting too worked up about yet-another-Linux-filesystem, VMUFAT is for the vintage Sega Dreamcast game console. The Visual Memory Unit (VMU) on the Dreamcast has a small slab of flash memory formatted with a FAT-based file-system. With the proposed Linux kernel driver in 2026, that file-system on the Dreamcast can be accessed in a hardware-independent manner.
This VMUFAT driver comes just days after another Linux kernel patch surfaced for the Dreamcast. That earlier work was fixes to the GD-ROM driver for the Dreamcast.
The VMUFAT Linux driver comes in at just 1.8k lines of C code. Those interested can find the VMUFAT driver proposal on the Linux kernel mailing list.
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