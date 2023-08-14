Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Rust Abstractions Posted For Sockets & Other Fundamental Network Bits
So far no major Rust-written drivers have yet to be merged to the mainline kernel but there are various Rust drivers in development like the work-in-progress Rust'ed Apple DRM driver for supporting the graphics on Apple Silicon hardware. Meanwhile Michele Dalle Rive sent out a patch series today working out the Rust Socket abstractions for further extending the language's capabilities within the kernel.
The set of seven patches provide the necessary code around Socket address wrappers, a socket wrapper itself, supporting socket flags and enums, and then TCP and UDP specific abstractions over the Rust Socket structure.
The code in its current form is being treated as a "request for comments" as more of the functionality gets ironed out and ensuring the abstracted interfaces are in appropriate shape for developers.
Those interested in the ongoing Rust embrace within the Linux kernel can find the socket abstraction patch series on the kernel mailing list.