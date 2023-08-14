Rust Abstractions Posted For Sockets & Other Fundamental Network Bits

Written by Michael Larabel on 14 August 2023
While Linux 6.1 added the initial Rust infrastructure as an alternative programming language for writing new kernel modules, so far as of Linux 6.5 much of the upstreaming effort has been around adding new abstractions and supporting additional subsystems for making the Rust capabilities in the kernel more complete. The latest patch series is working on adding Rust abstractions for networking sockets and other fundamental networking bits.

So far no major Rust-written drivers have yet to be merged to the mainline kernel but there are various Rust drivers in development like the work-in-progress Rust'ed Apple DRM driver for supporting the graphics on Apple Silicon hardware. Meanwhile Michele Dalle Rive sent out a patch series today working out the Rust Socket abstractions for further extending the language's capabilities within the kernel.

Rust for Linux kernel


The set of seven patches provide the necessary code around Socket address wrappers, a socket wrapper itself, supporting socket flags and enums, and then TCP and UDP specific abstractions over the Rust Socket structure.

The code in its current form is being treated as a "request for comments" as more of the functionality gets ironed out and ensuring the abstracted interfaces are in appropriate shape for developers.

Those interested in the ongoing Rust embrace within the Linux kernel can find the socket abstraction patch series on the kernel mailing list.
