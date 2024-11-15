Linux Patches Add Support For New "Phone Link" Hotkey On Latest ThinkPads

Patches posted on Thursday for the Linux kernel add support for the newest hotkey being found on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops... The "Phone Link" hotkey for launching the Microsoft Phone Link software for linking your Android/iOS smartphone to your laptop. This hotkey can be adapted for similar purposes on Linux.

The newest Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are beginning to feature this "Phone Link" hotkey on F11 for connecting your smartphone to laptop. So far this hotkey is found on the likes of the Lenovo Thinkpad T14 Gen 5, T16 Gen 3, and P14s Gen 5 laptops.

Phone Link key


Linux support patches were posted by developer Illia Ostapyshyn with the idea being that Linux desktops could use the new keycode for launching their own alternatives like KDE Connect or GSConnect for interacting with your smartphone.

T14 Phone Link key


The straight-forward patches for introducing a "LINK_PHONE" keycode and adding the support for the Lenovo laptops hotkey can be found via the Linux kernel mailing list.
