Linux Mint Developing New Apps For Terminal & System Monitoring

Linux Mint is out with their October 2026 status report to outline various initiatives they have underway in their lead-up to the Linux Mint 27 stable release happening on/around Christmas.Linux Mint developers have been working on bringing back hibernation support to Linux Mint after upstream Ubuntu had removed hibernation from the supported sleep modes. Via Linux Mint's System Administration tool it will be possible to enable hibernation support for those wanting it as an alternative to suspend.Linux Mint's Nemo file manager added a preview pane for images as another desktop usability enhancement of Linux Mint 27.

A brand new app being developed for Linux Mint is Superlight. The Superlight app is for system monitoring with CPU, RAM, GPU, network, and storage monitoring along with the likes of temperatures and fan speeds. Yet another system monitoring tool for the Linux desktop.