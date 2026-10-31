Linux Mint Developing New Apps For Terminal & System Monitoring

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 October 2026 at 10:36 AM EDT. 5 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Linux Mint is out with their October 2026 status report to outline various initiatives they have underway in their lead-up to the Linux Mint 27 stable release happening on/around Christmas.

Linux Mint developers have been working on bringing back hibernation support to Linux Mint after upstream Ubuntu had removed hibernation from the supported sleep modes. Via Linux Mint's System Administration tool it will be possible to enable hibernation support for those wanting it as an alternative to suspend.

Linux Mint's Nemo file manager added a preview pane for images as another desktop usability enhancement of Linux Mint 27.

Superlight app


A brand new app being developed for Linux Mint is Superlight. The Superlight app is for system monitoring with CPU, RAM, GPU, network, and storage monitoring along with the likes of temperatures and fan speeds. Yet another system monitoring tool for the Linux desktop.

Velocity terminal app


Linux Mint is also developing Velocity as a new terminal emulator.

Lastly is Unfold as a small archive manager.

More details on the hibernation support and new apps via the Linux Mint blog.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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