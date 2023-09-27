Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 Released
Linux Mint Debian Edition continues to serve as a hedge against the possibility in the future Linux Mint is unable to continue being based on Ubuntu's package set. Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 upgrades to using Debian 12 as its package base while adding the Cinnamon desktop and the other Linux Mint extras atop.
LMDE 6 continues to provide much the same user experience as Linux Mint, just with Debian 12 underneath rather than Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Those interested in trying out Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 can find the download links and release details for its debut today on LinuxMint.com.