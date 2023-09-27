Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 Released

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 6 has been released as the latest version of this Linux Mint derivative that is based on upstream Debian rather than Ubuntu.

Linux Mint Debian Edition continues to serve as a hedge against the possibility in the future Linux Mint is unable to continue being based on Ubuntu's package set. Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 upgrades to using Debian 12 as its package base while adding the Cinnamon desktop and the other Linux Mint extras atop.

LMDE 6 official screenshot


LMDE 6 continues to provide much the same user experience as Linux Mint, just with Debian 12 underneath rather than Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Those interested in trying out Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 can find the download links and release details for its debut today on LinuxMint.com.
