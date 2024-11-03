Linux Mint Working On Night Light For Cinnamon, Collaborating With Framework Computer

The Linux Mint crew is out with their newest monthly status update that outlines the activities of this desktop Linux distribution over the course of October.With Linux Mint's Cinnamon desktop environment they have been working to add Night Light mode support to the desktop. They are working on Cinnamon Night Light support both for Wayland and X.Org based sessions. Cinnamon is also seeing more work done around migrating dialogs to using Clutter.

The Linux Mint project has also begun collaborating with Framework Computer. As part of ensuring Framework modular/upgradeable laptops work great on Linux, they sent a Framework Laptop 13 over to Linux Mint to help ensure their Linux distribution and desktop are running well on their hardware. They are aiming to "achieve full compatibility with Linux Mint and the Cinnamon desktop" on Framework hardware.More details on the Linux Mint activities over the course of October via this blog post