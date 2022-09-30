Linux Mint Improving Its Driver Manager
The Ubuntu-based Linux Mint operating system has been working to enhance its Driver Manager utility for dealing with proprietary and other out-of-tree kernel hardware drivers.
Linux Mint developers have been redesigning the Driver Manager's user interface, the Driver Manager now runs in user mode, Debconf is now properly supported, improved offline support, and USB/DVD detection as an installation medium source.
Linux Mint shows off improvements to its Driver Manager.
Linux Mint's Driver Manager has also added a dummy hardware device, dummy packages with "exotic" dependencies, and a test mode all for helping to test the changes to their Driver Manager utility.
More details on the Linux Mint Driver Manager enhancements via the project's September 2022 summary on their blog. Linux Mint has also been working to improve their ISO verification tool, the USB stick formatter and ISO image writer have seen improvements, and various other enhancements to this easy-to-use, desktop-focused Linux distribution.
1 Comment