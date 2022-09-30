Linux Mint Improving Its Driver Manager

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 September 2022 at 08:42 AM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Ubuntu-based Linux Mint operating system has been working to enhance its Driver Manager utility for dealing with proprietary and other out-of-tree kernel hardware drivers.

Linux Mint developers have been redesigning the Driver Manager's user interface, the Driver Manager now runs in user mode, Debconf is now properly supported, improved offline support, and USB/DVD detection as an installation medium source.


Linux Mint shows off improvements to its Driver Manager.


Linux Mint's Driver Manager has also added a dummy hardware device, dummy packages with "exotic" dependencies, and a test mode all for helping to test the changes to their Driver Manager utility.

More details on the Linux Mint Driver Manager enhancements via the project's September 2022 summary on their blog. Linux Mint has also been working to improve their ISO verification tool, the USB stick formatter and ISO image writer have seen improvements, and various other enhancements to this easy-to-use, desktop-focused Linux distribution.
1 Comment
Related News
OpenMandriva Speeding Up Their AArch64 Linux Development With Ampere Altra
Endeavour OS 22.9 "Artemis Nova" Released
Distrobox 1.4 Released - Easier Container Upgrades, Local Podman Install For Steam Deck
OpenWrt 22.03 Released With Updated Firewall, Support For 180+ New Devices
OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 ROME "Silver Candidate" Released
Genode OS Framework 22.08 With Improvements For Mobile Phone OS Ambitions
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A 20 Year Old Chipset Workaround Has Been Hurting Modern AMD Linux Systems
Rust-Written Apple DRM Linux Kernel Driver Renders First Cube
Microsoft & Canonical Bring systemd To WSL
Fedora Linux Disabling Mesa's H.264 / H.265 / VC1 VA-API Support Over Legal Concerns
GNOME 43 Released With More Apps Ported To GTK4, Wayland Enhancements
Linux 6.0 Merges The AMD Performance Fix For The Old "Dummy Wait" Workaround
Wayland's Weston 11.0 Released With HDR Display & Multi-GPU Preparations
Btrfs Async Buffered Writes Slated For Linux 6.1 - 2x Throughput Improvement