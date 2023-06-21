Linux Mint 21.2 Promoted To Beta With Desktop Improvements, HEIF & AVIF Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 June 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Linux Mint as the popular desktop Linux distribution derived from Ubuntu LTS releases and known for their Cinnamon desktop is out today with their 21.2 "Victoria" beta release for testing.

Linux Mint 21.2 is the latest update to this distro built atop Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Linux Mint 21.2 has been working on various desktop refinements like improving its greeter, a UI refresh to its software manager, rebasing their Pix image viewer against a newer gThumb version, and refining their look and feel from updated icons to other UI alterations.

Linux Mint 21.2 Beta screenshot from LinuxMint.com


Linux Mint 21.2 also now provides XDG Desktop Portal support to XApp for Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce desktop environments. Linux Mint's Warpinator network file transfer tool was also updated with security fixes and other additions. This updated Linux Mint release also adds full support for HEIF and AVIF image files.

Downloads and more details on today's Linux Mint 21.2 Beta via LinuxMint.com.
