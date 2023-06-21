Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Mint 21.2 Promoted To Beta With Desktop Improvements, HEIF & AVIF Support
Linux Mint 21.2 is the latest update to this distro built atop Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Linux Mint 21.2 has been working on various desktop refinements like improving its greeter, a UI refresh to its software manager, rebasing their Pix image viewer against a newer gThumb version, and refining their look and feel from updated icons to other UI alterations.
Linux Mint 21.2 also now provides XDG Desktop Portal support to XApp for Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce desktop environments. Linux Mint's Warpinator network file transfer tool was also updated with security fixes and other additions. This updated Linux Mint release also adds full support for HEIF and AVIF image files.
Downloads and more details on today's Linux Mint 21.2 Beta via LinuxMint.com.