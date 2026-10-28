Retiring BSD-Compress Proposed For Linux PPP Network Code

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 28 October 2026 at 05:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX NETWORKING
A patch has been proposed to remove the BSD-Compress support from the Linux kernel for the Linux networking point-to-point protocol (PPP) due to being unmaintained and having fundamental issues with the code that can lead to a fatal error.

CONFIG_PPP_BSDCOMP allowed for BSD-Compress data compression for Point-To-Point Protocol connections. These days it's largely a legacy artifact. Linux developer Qingfang Deng laid out the case today for removing the BSD-Compress support from the PPP networking code due to a fatal error possible around the decoder's accumulator width on 64-bit systems leading to uncompressed packets. The BSD-Compress code within the kernel hasn't been touched much either since the 1990s. Beyond that, the Linux PPP protocol and compressors are orphaned within the Linux kernel.
"The BSD-Compress decoder assumes that accm is 32 bits, but declares it as unsigned long. On 64-bit systems, consumed code bits survive the left shift and corrupt the next code. An x86-64 PPP-over-PTY loopback test reproduces a fatal bad-code error on the first compressed packet.

pppd normally requests Deflate in preference to BSD-Compress when both methods can be negotiated. If BSD-Compress is selected and encounters this fatal error, pppd disables compression and logs:

Lost compression sync: disabling compression

The link remains up and traffic can continue uncompressed.

The core compression routine has remained unchanged since Linux 2.1.67 (1997), and the decompression routine since its introduction in Linux 1.3.33 (1995). Later changes have updated module integration and lifetime handling, kernel APIs, allocation hardening, metadata and code organization, without correcting the decoder's accumulator width.

A related problem was reported in 2024, when review suggested using unsigned int. The decoder still uses unsigned long. The PPP protocol drivers and compressors are orphaned."

The removal patch is pending review on the netdev mailing list.
Add A Comment
Related News
Realtek rtl8723bs Driver Deleted From Staging Area In Linux 7.4
KNOD Progressing For Linux In-Kernel GPU Offloading For Network Packet Processing
Linux Networking Diverts 50+ Fixes To Next Kernel, Still Bombarded With AI Fueled Churn
Some Networking Fixes Being Diverted To Linux 7.4, AI/LLM Activity Still Increasing
Nebula Matrix Network Driver Queued Ahead Of Linux 7.4
Linux 7.4 To Support Realtek RTL8127atf & RTL8116af Networking
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linus Torvalds Eliminates Unsafe __get_user() & __put_user() Functions In Linux 7.4
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
17k Lines Of New Rust Kernel Code Heading Into Linux 7.4
PHP Updates Released For Two Critical Code Execution Vulnerabilities