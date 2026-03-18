Linux MGLRU Improvements Net A 30% Increase For MongoDB, More Than 100% On HDDs

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 March 2026 at 09:00 AM EDT. 17 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
It's been a while since having any improvements to talk about for the MGLRU multi-gen LRU functionality for the Linux kernel to optimize page reclamation and help with system performance especially when enduring memory pressure. But this week a Tencent engineer posted some very promising patches for further enhancing this kernel feature.

Kairui Song of Tencent posted a set of eight patches for improving the reclaim loop and dirty folio handling within MGLRU. Here's the exciting part:
"This series cleans up and slightly improves MGLRU's reclaim loop and dirty flush logic. As a result, we can see an up to ~50% reduce of file faults and 30% increase in MongoDB throughput with YCSB and no swap involved, other common benchmarks have no regression, and LOC is reduced, with less unexpected OOM in our production environment.

Some of the problems were found in our production environment, and others are mostly exposed while stress testing the LFU-like design as proposed in the LSM/MM/BPF topic this year."

A 30% improvement to MongoDB throughput is exciting along with reduced code complexity of MGLRU in the end. Those tests were done on NVMe storage and the patch cover letter went on to add when using slower devices like HDDs, they observed a greater than 100% gain for some workloads.

MGLRU MongoDB benchmark result


Quite nice work. Those interested in these patches can find them out for review on the Linux kernel mailing list.
17 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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