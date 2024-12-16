Jumbo Data Packet Transmission & RACK-TLP Coming To Linux 6.14 Network Stack

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 16 December 2024 at 01:36 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX NETWORKING
Queued up this past week within the Linux kernel's networking subsystem for the upcoming Linux 6.14 cycle is transmission handling for jumbo data packets as well as RACK-TLP support for managing packet loss and re-transmission. This is work toward supporting larger network transmission windows and higher data throughput.

David Howells of Red Hat has been working to implement jumbo data transmission and RACK-TLP support within the Linux network stack. He summed up this Linux networking feature work rather well in the patch series cover letter:
"Here's a series of patches to implement two main features:

(1) The transmission of jumbo data packets whereby several DATA packets of a particular size can be glued together into a single UDP packet, allowing us to make use of larger MTU sizes. The basic jumbo subpacket capacity is 1412 bytes (RXRPC_JUMBO_DATALEN) and, say, an MTU of 8192 allows five of them to be transmitted as one.

An alternative (and possibly more efficient way) would be to expand/shrink the capacity of each DATA packet to match the MTU and thus save on header and tail-gap overhead, but the Rx protocol does not provide a mechanism for splitting the data - especially as the transported data is encrypted per-packet - and so UDP fragmentation would be the only way to handle this.

In fact, in the future, AF_RXRPC also needs to look at shrinking the packet size where the MTU is smaller - for instance in the case of being carried by IPv6 over wifi where there isn't capacity for a 1412 byte capacity.

(2) RACK-TLP to manage packet loss and retransmission in conjunction with the congestion control algorithm.

These allow for better data throughput and work towards being able to have larger transmission windows."

The RACK-TLP loss detection algorithm for TCP is further detailed as well within RFC8985:
"RACK-TLP uses per-segment transmit timestamps and selective acknowledgments (SACKs) and has two parts. Recent Acknowledgment (RACK) starts fast recovery quickly using time-based inferences derived from acknowledgment (ACK) feedback, and Tail Loss Probe (TLP) leverages RACK and sends a probe packet to trigger ACK feedback to avoid retransmission timeout (RTO) events. Compared to the widely used duplicate acknowledgment (DupAck) threshold approach, RACK-TLP detects losses more efficiently when there are application-limited flights of data, lost retransmissions, or data packet reordering events. It is intended to be an alternative to the DupAck threshold approach."

These patches working on the jumbo data packet transmission and RACK-TLP have been merged to net-next.git making it material for the networking code in the next kernel merge window: Linux 6.14 that is opening up in late January.
1 Comment
Related News
OpenVPN DCO Looks Like It Might Be Ready For Linux 6.14 To Speed-Up VPN Performance
Many Networking Changes In Linux 6.13 - One Line Of Code Helping WireGuard Performance
Intel IWD 3.0 Wireless Daemon Released For Linux Systems
Linux 6.12-rc3 Released With Some Late NTFS Driver Enhancements
NetworkManager 1.50 Released - Now Ensures Offensive Terms Don't Appear In Settings
OpenVPN Kernel Driver Patches Updated For Improving VPN Performance
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
How AMD Is Taking Standard C/C++ Code To Run Directly On GPUs
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
GNU Shepherd 1.0 Service Manager Released As "Solid Tool" Alternative To systemd
NTSYNC Linux Patches Revived To Help Boost Steam Play Gaming Performance
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Proposed For Fedora 42
Rust-Based, Memory-Safe PNG Decoders "Vastly Outperform" C-Based PNG Libraries
Linux Fixes Regression That Broke File Names With ❤️ & Other Special Characters