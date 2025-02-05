Linux Foundation Announces The SEAPATH 1.0 Hypervisor

The Linux Foundation by way of their LF Energy initiative announced today the release of SEAPATH 1.0, a security-hardened real-time hypervisor.SEAPATH is the newest open-source virtualization hypervisor on the scene. While it focuses on being a security-hardened, real-time hypervisor its principal focus -- and why it's being worked on by the Linux Foundation Energy crew -- is wanting it to be used for Digital Substation Automation Systems for electrical substations.

"SEAPATH has already been deployed both in test environments by GE Vernova, Alliander, ABB, Red Hat, Enedis, and others, as well as in production by RTE with the support of Savoir-faire Linux. These deployments have provided tremendous value in terms of improved substation performance, and demonstrated the effectiveness and robustness of the solution. With the release of version 1.0, it is expected that more production deployments will occur in the near future."