Unexpected 2025 Flashback: New Linux Patches For AMD's ARM-Based Opteron A1100 "Seattle"

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 6 March 2025 at 08:56 PM EST. 7 Comments
AMD
A new set of patches hitting the Linux kernel mailing list today may cause some flashbacks and likely not on your 2025 bingo card... Some DeviceTree updates for AMD's short-lived Opteron A1100 "Seattle" ARM SoC that was cancelled shortly after being announced back in 2016.

Before AMD's successes with Zen, they had been considering some ARM-based designs for the data center. Back in 2016 they announced the Opteron A1100 "Seattle" with eight ARM Cortex-A57 cores, dual channel DDR3 or DDR4 memory, dual 10GB Ethernet, PCI Express 3.0 x8, and other features for the time. While entering "mass production" in 2016, the AMD Opteron A1100 Seattle was cancelled shortly thereafter without really penetrating the market and suffered from problems like broken PCI Express.

The AMD Seattle SoC support though has remained within the mainline Linux kernel even though there is no serious use left out of the scarce hardware. Coming as a surprise today though was seeing some new DeviceTree patches specifically for AMD Seattle. Arm software engineer and Linux kernel developer Rob Herring sent out a set of patches for the AMD Seattle DT updates. Though as opposed to any Seattle renaissance or the like, the patches appear to just be as a result of fixing schema warnings that came up during testing / routine maintenance:
"This short series fixes most of the schema warnings for AMD Seattle.

Arnd, Not sure if the AMD maintainers are active. If not, please take this directly."

Today's AMD Seattle patch series amount to around 100 lines of DT fixes to clean things up with no real improvement for (any?) users. A bit surprising that the code wasn't just deleted. I had a double-take at first when seeing the AMD Seattle mentions while reading my LKML email and was at first wondering if AMD began re-using the Seattle codename...

Le Cello Maker


Being reminded about AMD Seattle from these LKML patches, I did dig out this evening the old LeMaker Cello board I had received long ago from a third-party with the Opteron A1100 Seattle...

Le Cello Maker with AMD Seattle ARM SoC


I never got it successfully booting and there were the known PCIe problems, but a 2025 reminder of the pre-Zen AMD days.
7 Comments
Related News
AMD BC-250 Continues Being Improved Under Linux With Patches Now Enabling The PSP
AMD Sends Out Linux Patches For Enabling SEV-TIO TDISP With PCIe 6.0
AMD's GAIA Local AI Now Able To Transcribe & Summarize Meeting Recordings
AMD P-State Driver For Linux 7.4 Will Tune For Zen 6 Client CPUs
Linux Patch Coming To Fix Under-Reported AMD Zen 5 TLB Sizes
AMD Preparing Linux For Enhanced SMT Protection "ESMTP" For EPYC VMs
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
BFS File-System Being Removed For Linux 7.4
Linux Patched For Silent User-Space Data Loss Bug That's Existed Since 2023
Ubuntu 26.10 Moves cp, mv & rm Over To Rust Coreutils For 100% Transition
Google's "Painful To Maintain" Binder C Linux Driver Being Removed In Favor Of Rust
Simple Optimization For Linux 7.4 Can Open Files For Reading ~39% Faster
Zstd Improvement For Linux 7.4 To Avoid Redundant Initialization
Linux 7.4 Could End Up Seeing Kernel Builds ~36% Faster, Incremental Builds ~70% Faster
Valve's Steam Frame Now Available At $1059+ USD