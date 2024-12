New Linux Patches Cleanup Code For Running x86 32-bit Kernels On x86_64 CPUs

"Primarily this is about running 32-bit kernels on 64-bit hardware, which usually works but should probably be discouraged more clearly by only providing support for features that are used on real 32-bit hardware:



I found only a few 2003-era high-end servers (HP DL740 and DL760 G2) that were the only possible remaining uses of HIGHMEM64G and BIGSMP after the removal of 32-bit NUMA machines in 2014. Similary, there is only one generation of hardware with support for VT-x. All these features can be removed without hurting users.



In the CPU selection, building a 32-bit kernel optimized for AMD K8 or Intel Core2 is anachronistic, so instead only 32-bit CPU types need to be offered as optimization targets. The "generic" target on 64-bit turned out to be slightly broken, so I included a fix for that as well, replacing the compiler default target with an intentional selection between the useful levels."

"There are very few 32-bit machines that support KVM, the main exceptions are the "Yonah" Generation Xeon-LV and Core Duo from 2006 and the Atom Z5xx "Silverthorne" from 2008 that were all release just before their 64-bit counterparts.



Using KVM as a host on a 64-bit CPU using a 32-bit kernel generally works fine, but is rather pointless since 64-bit kernels are much better supported and deal better with the memory requirements of VM guests.



Drop all the 32-bit-only portions and the "#ifdef CONFIG_X86_64" checks of the x86 KVM code and add a Kconfig dependency to only allow building this on 64-bit kernels.



Support for 32-bit guests is of course untouched by this."

As we approach 2025, hopefully none of you are still running x86 32-bit kernels / 32-bit OS software on x86_64 processors, but should you still be into that, there are improvements on the way.Running x86 32-bit kernels/software on x86_64 hardware hasn't been too popular since the netbook days with their limited RAM capacities... And thankfully most Linux distributions have begun phasing out their 32-bit kernel / OS image support and other 32-bit software needed aside from better compatibility when running a x86_64 distribution. But after recently working on 32-bit ARM clean-ups within the Linux kernel, longtime Linux developer Arnd Bergmann has taken to cleaning up the x86 32-bit kernel code used when running on x86_64 Intel/AMD processors.Bergmann explained in the x86: 32-bit cleanups patch series this morning:The 11 patches add 185 new lines of code while stripping away 1,216 lines of code for those interested in x86 kernels on x86_64 hardware.Notable among the patches is ending 32-bit KVM host support on the basis of:

Xeon LVs were fascinating back in the day (2006), but understandable in 2025 to be clearing out 32-bit KVM host support while retaining 32-bit guest OS compatibility.