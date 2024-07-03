Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Meta Sees ~5% Performance Gains To Optimizing The Linux Kernel With BOLT
Optimizing the Linux kernel with BOLT is currently yielding around 5% better performance than the default performance otherwise. The performance benefit to particular workloads ultimately depends upon how much time the application spends in kernel space, with the likes of database servers, other network intensive workloads, etc stand to benefit more than largely user-space bound tasks.
This past week Meta engineer Maksim Panchenko committed a Linux kernel optimization guide for those wanting to build a kernel image and see it optimized with BOLT. In that guide the particular performance advantage was explained as:
"By improving the code layout, BOLT can boost the kernel's performance by up to 5% by reducing instruction cache misses and branch mispredictions. When measuring total system performance, you should scale this number accordingly based on the time your application spends in the kernel (excluding I/O time)."
See the new guide for those wanting to optimize the Linux kernel with BOLT.