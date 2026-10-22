AI Helping To Improve Linux's AMD Zen CPU Microarchitecture Detection

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 22 October 2026 at 03:21 PM EDT. Add A Comment
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A request for comments (RFC) was sent out last night on the Linux kernel mailing list in seeking to clean-up the AMD Zen microarchitecture detection within the kernel. This is for enhancing the kernel where there are code paths specific to a certain generation of AMD Zen processors or select generations such as Zen 3 through Zen 5 CPUs. AI was leveraged in helping to clean-up this AMD Zen code in the Linux kernel.

AMD Linux engineer Borislav Petkov sent out of the RFC as an initial attempt at cleaning up the Zen microarchitecture deection. Boris explained in the LKML message:
"I have been wondering how to improve that Zen uarch detection and handling and be able to do range checks of uarches, i.e., "this code needs to run on Zen microarchitectures 3 to 5". And I asked AI.

It gave me a lot of blurb but the basic idea is good so I went and did it. See below.

It boots in a VM, I'm not even trying to cause the cat to catch fire by booting on a real machine but that will happen soon too.

The thing can easily be extended to pre-Zen but that is not really needed, I'd say.

X86_FEATURE_ZEN to mark all Zens remains, that will be a future patch. Perhaps something as simple as:

if (boot_cpu_data.x86_uarch)

but I have to move Hygon off of that usage. We'll see. Small steps."

Some of the initial code changes do help in making it more immediately clear what Zen generations are relevant for a given code path, e.g.

AMD Zen code improvement


We'll see where this AMD Zen code clean-up leads for the Linux kernel.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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