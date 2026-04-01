Linux 7.4 To Support The Raspberry Pi 10-Inch Touch Display 2

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 3 October 2026 at 06:33 AM EDT. 3 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
We are nearing the cut-off of new feature material being accepted to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 7.4 merge window. But this week another round of DRM-Misc changes made it, which included some new hardware support and other last minute items.

Most notable with the DRM-Misc-Next pull request this week is adding support for the Raspberry Pi 10" Touch Display 2 hardware that launched this summer. This 10-inch Raspberry Pi touch display will now play nicely with the mainline kernel beginning on Linux 7.4. The Device Tree additions are now in place for that 10" Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 MIPI-DSI TFT LCD panel with Ilitek IL79600A controller.

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2


The 10-inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 has a 1200 x 1920 resolution, multi-touch input, and retails for around $80 USD.

The DRM-Misc-Next pull request also adds support for the NPU on the Ryzen AI Max 400 series "Gorgon Halo" after it was seemingly forgotten about until now. Just a new device ID is needed for that AIE2 Revision 9 NPU.

The Renesas DRM driver also adds support for the RZ/G3L SoC. That about rounds out the interesting material in this week's drm-misc-next pull.
3 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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