Graphics/NPU Driver Changes Already Begin Queuing Up For What Will Be Linux 7.5

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 October 2026 at 05:48 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Since last week drm-misc-next pull requests have already been sent out to DRM-Next to begin staging new feature code for what's intended for the Linux 7.5 kernel cycle kicking off at the end of the year.

Days into the Linux 7.4 merge window, the first drm-misc-next pull request was sent out of Linux 7.5 material and already a second one was submitted this week too.

first drm-misc-next pull for Linux 7.5


Last week's pull request adds busy time reporting to the AMDXDNA Ryzen AI accelerator driver viaa the DRM fdinfo interface.

There is also Arm Mali G68 support added to the Panfrost kernel driver for Linux 7.5. Panfrost is also seeing improved GPU reset handling and initialization.

Other new code includes adding HDMI 2.0 support to the rockchip/dw-hdmi-qp driver, new HDMI 1.x capabilities for different bridge drivers, ARGB8888 format support for VirtIO primary planes, and some new panels being supported.

This week brought another pull request of drm-misc-next material, including fixes to the AMDXDNAA driver, BOE NE140WUM-N41 panel support, supprot for new firmware versions with AMDXDNA, and enabling more AMD AIE4 features in AMDXDNA. AIE4 work includes getting/setting the power mode, kernel queue life-cycle and memory layout bits, suspend and resume, and other functionality. AIE4 is AMD's next-generation Ryzen AI NPU that has been seeing a lot of activity in recent months. Presumably debuting with upcoming Ryzen AI Zen 6 platforms.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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