AMD Ryzen Zen 6 Looks Like It Will Be In Good Shape With Linux 7.4, Laptop Improvements
The x86 platform driver changes were merged this week to the Linux 7.4 kernel ahead of the merge window closing this weekend.
As usual there are a lot of new laptop support improvements with Linux 7.4 plus other platform driver work with AMD Ryzen Zen 6 client additions standing out this cycle. Plus we continue to see more laptop driver activity for ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X laptops heading to the kernel through this x86 platform drivers tree.
The AMD Host System Management Port (HSMP) driver with Linux 7.4 is extended to support upcoming AMD Ryzen Zen 6 client platforms. The AMD Platform Management Controller (PMC) also adds support for upcoming Zen 6 platforms. Lastly, the AMD Platform Management Framework (PMF) driver for Ryzen laptops and desktops was extended for a new "AMDI0112" ID that presumably is also for Zen 6 systems.
Linux 7.4 is looking like it will be in nice shape for upcoming Ryzen Zen 6 hardware.
Over on the Intel side, the Intel PMC and Uncore Freq drivers added IDs for the Rugged Panther Lake SoCs.
The Acer WMI driver added hardware monitoring support for the Aspire A315-58G. Meanwhile the Acer Nitro ANV15-51 has not only HWMON b ut also fan control and ACPI platform profile handling too.
Another Acer improvement with Linux 7.4 is introducing the acer-wmi-battery driver for supporting battery/charge controls on Acer laptops.
The Alienware-WMI-WMAX driver now supports the Alienware Area-51 AAT2250.
With the MSI EC driver there is now support for the MSI Creator Z16 A11UE, MSI GL65 Leopard 9SCXK, and MSI Katana 15 B13VFK models.
For HP systems, their WMI driver added support for several more models: OMEN 16-am0xxx, OMEN 16-am2xxx, OMEN 17-ck1xxx, OMEN MAX 16-ah0xxx, OMEN Slim 16t-an000, OMEN Transcend 14-fb1xxx, HP Laptop 15-fd1xxx, Victus 15-fb3xxx, Victus 16-d1xxx (8A26), and Victus 16-e0xxx.
Over on the ASUS side, the ASUS WMI driver added support for mute LED support, the ASUS Armoury driver adds a discrete GPU power state attribute, and there are tunables now enabled for more ASUS devices.
The maturing Uniwill laptop driver with Linux 7.4 adds support for the PCSpecialist Recoil 16 AMD, LAPKC71E Intel NUC x15, and incorporating various fixes.
On the handheld device side, the Ayaneo EC driver added support for the AYANEO 2S. The OXPEC driver for OneXPlayer hardware added support for the OneXPlayer 3.
For Qualcomm Snapdragon X laptops, the x86 platform drivers pull request adds the ASUS Glymur EC support code. There is also the lenovo-yoga-slim7x-gen11-ec as another Snapdragon X laptop improvement.
The full list of x86 platform driver changes merged for Linux 7.4 can be found via this pull request.
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