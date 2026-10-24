Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 24 October 2026 at 09:00 AM EDT. 12 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Sent out today for the Linux 7.4 kernel were a set of memblock improvements. Most notable is a performance optimization within mm/memblock.c that implements the kernel's early boot-time physical memory allocator that is used prior to the bring-up of the full page allocator.

The performance improvement is using a binary search within the memblock_add_range() and memblock_isolate_range() functions. Google engineer Tarun Sahu spotted that the mm/memblock.c code was using a linear search for finding candidate regions rather than a binary search.

When under heavy fragmentation like making use of the Kernel Handover "KHO" functionality (that in turn is used by the Live Update Orchestrator and friends) with tons of disjoint folios, that scanning process with a linear search ends up taking a very significant amount of time.

The patch notes that using a binary search for worse-case complexity ends up cutting the KHO memory retriveal time from around 238 seconds to around 50 milliseconds!
"Using binary search reduces the worst-case complexity to O(N log N) (and O(N) for sequential appends), cutting KHO memory retrieval time from ~268s to ~50ms."

Surprised the linear search lasted this long in the kernel code, then again this just impacts the early boot time memory allocator.

Linux 7.4 memblock benchmark improvement


That optimization was sent out today as part of the memblock pull request for the Linux 7.4 kernel.
12 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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