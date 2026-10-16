Improved Performance & Resource Usage For XFS Checksumming With Linux 7.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 20 October 2026 at 01:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
Among the many VFS pull requests merged as the initial material for the in-development Linux 7.4, the VFS IOmap pull introduced lazy bounce buffering for checksummed reads. This improvement is benefiting checksumming on XFS with improved performance and lower resource usage.

Christian Brauner described the current issues and improved solution for the IOmap code now merged for Linux 7.4:
"The bulk is lazy bounce buffering for checksummed reads. XFS bounce buffers every direct read on a device that requires stable pages for checksumming so that userspace modifying the buffer while the read is in flight can't corrupt the data and fail the checksum. That burns DRAM bandwidth and CPU for copies that are almost never needed and, since the bounce buffer was a bio_vec, produced smaller and unaligned I/Os with 4k pages, i.e. 1 MB minus 4k. Now the read goes to the user buffer first and only a checksum failure allocates a bounce buffer and reads again. Integrity verification moves out of iomap into the filesystem so it can handle errors its own way,"

XFS to now was unconditionally using bounce buffers when using checksums. That DRAM bandwidth and CPU cycle hog is now no more. On the patch series I didn't see any numbers for quantifying the resulting impact.

The improvement was merged via this pull request into Linux 7.4.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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