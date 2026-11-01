Linux's Perf Python Scripts More Robust & Faster With Linux 7.4

Merged this weekend to Linux 7.4 Git were all of the perf subsystem tooling updates. Most notable to these tooling updates for dealing with performance counters and more on Linux is an overhaul to the Python code.With Linux 7.4, all of perf's Python-based scripts have been adapted to using the Python perf module and supporting standalone execution. The Python module has also been improved with lazy sample callchains and event copies, GIL handling, better session/thread lookup, new treport, flamegraph and sqlite/postgres exporters.

The Python perf script conversion to using the module was previously covered on Phoronix within Linux's Perf Script Command Much Faster With Overhaul As Python Module . Google's Ian Rogers created a proper perf module as a Python C extension and leading to much faster performance than the prior code.The perf tool updates for Linux 7.4 additionally bring instruction tracking on ARM64 for data type profiling, resolving stack, global, per-CPU and 'current' variable accesses. This allows perf annotate --data-type to behave similarly on ARM64 to Linux x86/x86_64.There is also an assortment of other fixes and minor improvements with the perf tools as outlined in the pull request