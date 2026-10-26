Intel IPU8 Support Upstreamed In Linux 7.4 For Nova Lake Laptops
The media subsystem changes have been merged for the Linux 7.4 kernel. Most notable is Intel IPU8 support being introduced for the next-gen image processing unit in high-end Nova Lake laptops
Going back a few months there have been Linux patches working on IPU8 camera support for Linux in advance of Nova Lake laptops debuting next year. That IPU8 enablement work is now in the mainline Linux kernel.
Also notable is the IPU6 mainline kernel driver finally adding support for IPU7 and IPU7.5 (Panther Lake) IP into this upstream IPU6 driver. These patches have been undergoing review for a while and coincidentally now the IPU6 kernel driver is adding IPU7 and IPU7.5 support at the same time as IPU8. Merged last year was the separate IPU7 driver option while now is in the unified IPU6 driver.
In addition to the Intel IPU7 / IPU7.5 / IPU8 additions, the media pull for Linux 7.4 adds a number of new sensor drivers, new Maxim hardware support, a Rockchip RK3576 MIPI capture driver, and other enhancements.
- v4l2 core: improve subdev and pixformat kAPI;
- v4l2 core: fix P010 format info and add Y12 format info;
- v4l2 core: add fwnode_graph_for_each_endpoint_scoped();
- New sensor drivers: Sony IMX576; OmniVision OS02G10, OV05C10 and OG0VA1B;
Samsung S5KJN5; Himax HM1246;
- Maxim GMSL2/3: add support for MAX9296A, MAX96717, and MAX96724;
- Intel IPU6: add support for IPU7, IPU7.5 and IPU8;
- NXP: add support for i.MX95 CSI pixel formatter driver;
- ITE: add driver for IT6625/IT6626 HDMI bridge;
- Qualcomm: add CSI2 3ph DPHY driver;
- Rockchip: add rk3576 MIPI capture vicap driver;
- STM32 DCMIPP: Add STM32MP25 subdevices;
- Lots of driver fixes and cleanups.
More details on these media changes for Linux 7.4 via this pull request.
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