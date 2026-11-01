The Linux 7.4 Merge Window Is Easily The Largest In Kernel History

After writing this morning with some stats about the size of the Linux 7.4 merge window and the kernel's source tree approaching 42 million lines, I was curious to run some numbers for putting the size of the merge window into perspective against the major kernel releases of the past 15 years. This shows the definite recent uptick due to AI/LLM activity.The Linux kernel development pace has been on a definite upward trajectory over the past year. While, yes, Linux popularity is likely at an all-time high from consumer devices to massive growth in data centers, etc, a lot of the uptick in kernel patches is due to AI/LLMs. With Linux kernel maintainers being " completely overwhelmed " due to both AI generated bug reports and patches/fixes, the Git commit activity has been surging as a result.For visualizing the impact, here is a look at the number of Git commits per Linux kernel merge window each release going back to Linux 3.1 -- released in 2011:

Linux 3.1: 7620

Linux 3.2: 10730

Linux 3.3: 9460

Linux 3.4: 9859

Linux 3.5: 10069

Linux 3.6: 9161

Linux 3.7: 11084

Linux 3.8: 11738

Linux 3.9: 10942

Linux 3.10: 12715

Linux 3.11: 10161

Linux 3.12: 10153

Linux 3.13: 11356

Linux 3.14: 11367

Linux 3.15: 12826

Linux 3.16: 12078

Linux 3.17: 11529

Linux 3.18: 10363

Linux 3.19: 12142

Linux 4.0: 9591

Linux 4.1: 11410

Linux 4.2: 12809

Linux 4.3: 11431

Linux 4.4: 12226

Linux 4.5: 11032

Linux 4.6: 12929

Linux 4.7: 11518

Linux 4.8: 12423

Linux 4.9: 15095

Linux 4.10: 12302

Linux 4.11: 11747

Linux 4.12: 13729

Linux 4.13: 12051

Linux 4.14: 12352

Linux 4.15: 13489

Linux 4.16: 12654

Linux 4.17: 12633

Linux 4.18: 12373

Linux 4.19: 13108

Linux 4.20: 12883

Linux 5.0: 11551

Linux 5.1: 12032

Linux 5.2: 12792

Linux 5.3: 13390

Linux 5.4: 13286

Linux 5.5: 13452

Linux 5.6: 11454

Linux 5.7: 12748

Linux 5.8: 15086

Linux 5.9: 13681

Linux 5.10: 14770

Linux 5.11: 13261

Linux 5.12: 11749

Linux 5.13: 15069

Linux 5.14: 13764

Linux 5.15: 11224

Linux 5.16: 13137

Linux 5.17: 11812

Linux 5.18: 14115

Linux 5.19: 13973

Linux 6.0: 14378

Linux 6.1: 12288

Linux 6.2: 14595

Linux 6.3: 13565

Linux 6.4: 13871

Linux 6.5: 12492

Linux 6.6: 13161

Linux 6.7: 16203

Linux 6.8: 13052

Linux 6.9: 13242

Linux 6.10: 12402

Linux 6.11: 12954

Linux 6.12: 12115

Linux 6.13: 12142

Linux 6.14: 10034

Linux 6.15: 13568

Linux 6.16: 13805

Linux 6.17: 12289

Linux 6.18: 12910

Linux 6.19: 13229

Linux 7.0: 12468

Linux 7.1: 13963

Linux 7.2: 14395

Linux 7.3: 16267

Linux 7.4: 19671

The Linux 7.4 merge window by far is the largest merge window ever in terms of commits/patches. Nearly 20k! The upward trend has continued building the past several kernel releases. Typically the merge windows saw 13~14k commits or less and now we are pushing 20k. Here's all the raw numbers for each merge window for those curious:Granted, we could still see a few more trickle in today for Linux 7.4 ahead of the expected Linux 7.4-rc1 kernel release later in the day.With much of the AI/LLM activity being around fixes, the surge in patches don't stop at the merge window. Here is a look at the number of Git commits for each kernel cycle in full from prior release to the tagged stable version:

Linux 7.3 was the first time breaching 20k commits for an entire kernel cycle (20,260 commits from v7.2 to v7.3). Now with Linux 7.4 we're seeing nearly that much just during the merge window.