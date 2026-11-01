The Linux 7.4 Merge Window Is Easily The Largest In Kernel History
After writing this morning with some stats about the size of the Linux 7.4 merge window and the kernel's source tree approaching 42 million lines, I was curious to run some numbers for putting the size of the merge window into perspective against the major kernel releases of the past 15 years. This shows the definite recent uptick due to AI/LLM activity.
The Linux kernel development pace has been on a definite upward trajectory over the past year. While, yes, Linux popularity is likely at an all-time high from consumer devices to massive growth in data centers, etc, a lot of the uptick in kernel patches is due to AI/LLMs. With Linux kernel maintainers being "completely overwhelmed" due to both AI generated bug reports and patches/fixes, the Git commit activity has been surging as a result.
For visualizing the impact, here is a look at the number of Git commits per Linux kernel merge window each release going back to Linux 3.1 -- released in 2011:
The Linux 7.4 merge window by far is the largest merge window ever in terms of commits/patches. Nearly 20k! The upward trend has continued building the past several kernel releases. Typically the merge windows saw 13~14k commits or less and now we are pushing 20k. Here's all the raw numbers for each merge window for those curious:
Linux 3.1: 7620
Linux 3.2: 10730
Linux 3.3: 9460
Linux 3.4: 9859
Linux 3.5: 10069
Linux 3.6: 9161
Linux 3.7: 11084
Linux 3.8: 11738
Linux 3.9: 10942
Linux 3.10: 12715
Linux 3.11: 10161
Linux 3.12: 10153
Linux 3.13: 11356
Linux 3.14: 11367
Linux 3.15: 12826
Linux 3.16: 12078
Linux 3.17: 11529
Linux 3.18: 10363
Linux 3.19: 12142
Linux 4.0: 9591
Linux 4.1: 11410
Linux 4.2: 12809
Linux 4.3: 11431
Linux 4.4: 12226
Linux 4.5: 11032
Linux 4.6: 12929
Linux 4.7: 11518
Linux 4.8: 12423
Linux 4.9: 15095
Linux 4.10: 12302
Linux 4.11: 11747
Linux 4.12: 13729
Linux 4.13: 12051
Linux 4.14: 12352
Linux 4.15: 13489
Linux 4.16: 12654
Linux 4.17: 12633
Linux 4.18: 12373
Linux 4.19: 13108
Linux 4.20: 12883
Linux 5.0: 11551
Linux 5.1: 12032
Linux 5.2: 12792
Linux 5.3: 13390
Linux 5.4: 13286
Linux 5.5: 13452
Linux 5.6: 11454
Linux 5.7: 12748
Linux 5.8: 15086
Linux 5.9: 13681
Linux 5.10: 14770
Linux 5.11: 13261
Linux 5.12: 11749
Linux 5.13: 15069
Linux 5.14: 13764
Linux 5.15: 11224
Linux 5.16: 13137
Linux 5.17: 11812
Linux 5.18: 14115
Linux 5.19: 13973
Linux 6.0: 14378
Linux 6.1: 12288
Linux 6.2: 14595
Linux 6.3: 13565
Linux 6.4: 13871
Linux 6.5: 12492
Linux 6.6: 13161
Linux 6.7: 16203
Linux 6.8: 13052
Linux 6.9: 13242
Linux 6.10: 12402
Linux 6.11: 12954
Linux 6.12: 12115
Linux 6.13: 12142
Linux 6.14: 10034
Linux 6.15: 13568
Linux 6.16: 13805
Linux 6.17: 12289
Linux 6.18: 12910
Linux 6.19: 13229
Linux 7.0: 12468
Linux 7.1: 13963
Linux 7.2: 14395
Linux 7.3: 16267
Linux 7.4: 19671
Granted, we could still see a few more trickle in today for Linux 7.4 ahead of the expected Linux 7.4-rc1 kernel release later in the day.
With much of the AI/LLM activity being around fixes, the surge in patches don't stop at the merge window. Here is a look at the number of Git commits for each kernel cycle in full from prior release to the tagged stable version:
Linux 7.3 was the first time breaching 20k commits for an entire kernel cycle (20,260 commits from v7.2 to v7.3). Now with Linux 7.4 we're seeing nearly that much just during the merge window.
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