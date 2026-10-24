539 MM Patches Merged For Linux 7.4 From Optimizations To More DAMON
Andrew Morton sent out the big set of memory management "MM" related patches for the Linux 7.4 merge window. This cycle it topped out at 539 total patches and a reviewed rate of 76%.
As with most cycles, the MM patches are all scattered about from performance optimizations and folio conversions to the continued flow of work around DAMON for data access monitoring.
DAMON continues seeing a lot of work each kernel cycle. Among the DAMON changes is support for access monitoring of HugeTLB-backed memory. DAMON also has a new auto-tuned mechanism for collapsing huge pages.
Reading /proc/PID/smaps_rollup now uses per-VMA locks where possible to "considerably" reduce the latency when another thread is busy changing its mappings.
Among the MM optimizations this round are speeding up the initialize of zone-device struct pages by avoiding redundant work. There's also been some performance work to to the Multi-Gen LRU (MGLRU) code too.
The Linux swap code has seen some fixes and code clean-ups.
More conversions over to using folios continues to take place in the Linux kernel too. Some page-to-folio conversions took place in swap I/O and other elements.
More details on the many MM changes for Linux 7.4 can be found via this pull request already merged to Linux Git.
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