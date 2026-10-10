Many Laptop & Gaming Handheld Support Improvements Coming For Linux 7.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 10 October 2026 at 09:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Many x86 platform driver improvements have been queuing ahead of the upcoming Linux 7.4 merge window to offer a variety of laptop and gaming handheld device improvements with this next kernel version.

A lot of device quirks and other support improvements have recently been accumulating within the x86 platform driver's for-next Git branch. Some of these improvements on deck for Linux 7.4 include:

- The ASUS-NB-WMI driver is adding a tablet mode quirk for the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (GV302X*) 2023 models so when converting from laptop to/from tablet mode will be properly handled on Linux.

- The ASUS Armoury driver is seeing a new fallback for enabling/disabling the discrete GPU on newer ASUS laptops like the ProArt laptops (e.g. H7606 series).

- The MSI EC driver adds MSI Katana 15 B13VFK on its newer firmware for being able to handle battery charge threshold controls. The MSI GL65 Leopard 9SCXK also sees similar support.

- The HP WMI driver is adding thermal profile support for the HP OMEN 17-ck1xxx (board 8A17).

- The HP Victus 15-fb3xxx (board ID: 8DD0) is also newly supported by the HP WMI driver.

- The Uniwill laptop driver is enabling keyboard backlight and lightbar control support for TUXEDO Computers laptops.

- The Acer WMI driver adds support for the Acer Nitro ANV15-51 for thermal profile handling, hardware monitoring, and fan control.

- The OXPEC driver for OneXPlayer hardware adds a quirk for the new Intel-powered OneXPlayer 3 to enjoy battery bypass, capacity limits, fan curves, fan tachometer, turbo button override, and related functionality.

- The AYANEO EC driver adds battery charge control support for the AYANEO 2S.

The Linux 7.4 merge window opens later this month while the stable v7.4 kernel should be out around the end of December.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Kernel Developers Plan To Remove "Assisted-By" Tag Requirement For AI/LLM Usage
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Linux 7.3-rc7 Released With Linux 7.3 Hopefully Out Next Weekend
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linux Patches Finally Make Hibernation Possible In Secure Boot / Lockdown Mode
New AI Agent Resources Proposed For The Linux Kernel, AI Skills To Help Developers
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Meta Developing Compressed RAM "CRAM" For Linux: Better Than ZRAM & Zswap
AI Makes "Open-Source, Clean Room" Implementations Of Adobe Photoshop & Premier In Rust
Steam Beta Now Defaults Non-Steam Windows Binaries To Using Proton
Ubuntu Currently Suffering From Sustained DDoS Attack
Another Dozen Vulnerabilities Found In The X.Org Server & XWayland
Python 3.15 Released With Experimental JIT Compiler Running Faster