Many Laptop & Gaming Handheld Support Improvements Coming For Linux 7.4
Many x86 platform driver improvements have been queuing ahead of the upcoming Linux 7.4 merge window to offer a variety of laptop and gaming handheld device improvements with this next kernel version.
A lot of device quirks and other support improvements have recently been accumulating within the x86 platform driver's for-next Git branch. Some of these improvements on deck for Linux 7.4 include:
- The ASUS-NB-WMI driver is adding a tablet mode quirk for the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (GV302X*) 2023 models so when converting from laptop to/from tablet mode will be properly handled on Linux.
- The ASUS Armoury driver is seeing a new fallback for enabling/disabling the discrete GPU on newer ASUS laptops like the ProArt laptops (e.g. H7606 series).
- The MSI EC driver adds MSI Katana 15 B13VFK on its newer firmware for being able to handle battery charge threshold controls. The MSI GL65 Leopard 9SCXK also sees similar support.
- The HP WMI driver is adding thermal profile support for the HP OMEN 17-ck1xxx (board 8A17).
- The HP Victus 15-fb3xxx (board ID: 8DD0) is also newly supported by the HP WMI driver.
- The Uniwill laptop driver is enabling keyboard backlight and lightbar control support for TUXEDO Computers laptops.
- The Acer WMI driver adds support for the Acer Nitro ANV15-51 for thermal profile handling, hardware monitoring, and fan control.
- The OXPEC driver for OneXPlayer hardware adds a quirk for the new Intel-powered OneXPlayer 3 to enjoy battery bypass, capacity limits, fan curves, fan tachometer, turbo button override, and related functionality.
- The AYANEO EC driver adds battery charge control support for the AYANEO 2S.
The Linux 7.4 merge window opens later this month while the stable v7.4 kernel should be out around the end of December.
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