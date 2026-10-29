KSMBD Adds New Options With Linux 7.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 29 October 2026 at 05:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
A number of improvements to KSMBD, the in-kernel SMB3 file server, were merged for the Linux 7.4 kernel.

A number of extended SMB2 directory information queries are now wired up for Linux 7.4. The new queries include FileIdExtdDirectoryInformation, FileId64ExtdDirectoryInformation, FileId64ExtdBothDirectoryInformation, FileIdAllExtdDirectoryInformation, and FileIdAllExtdBothDirectoryInformation.

KSMBD also adds support for configurable per-connection session limits.

There are also a number of POSIX improvements, validation enhancements, improved Windows chained-compression compatibility, improved encryption handling, and other security hardening enhancements.

Those making use of KSMBD can find the complete list of changes merged for Linux 7.4 via lore.kernel.org.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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