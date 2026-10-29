KSMBD Adds New Options With Linux 7.4
A number of improvements to KSMBD, the in-kernel SMB3 file server, were merged for the Linux 7.4 kernel.
A number of extended SMB2 directory information queries are now wired up for Linux 7.4. The new queries include FileIdExtdDirectoryInformation, FileId64ExtdDirectoryInformation, FileId64ExtdBothDirectoryInformation, FileIdAllExtdDirectoryInformation, and FileIdAllExtdBothDirectoryInformation.
KSMBD also adds support for configurable per-connection session limits.
There are also a number of POSIX improvements, validation enhancements, improved Windows chained-compression compatibility, improved encryption handling, and other security hardening enhancements.
Those making use of KSMBD can find the complete list of changes merged for Linux 7.4 via lore.kernel.org.
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