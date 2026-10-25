Cheap GameSir Nova Lite Gaming Controller Supported By Linux 7.4
Following all the HID driver updates/additions in Linux 7.4, the input subsystem changes were merged this weekend for this new kernel version.
There are many different fixes to the input subsystem for Linux 7.4, some of which are the result of AI/LLM agents. When it comes to input hardware support, the common XPad driver added support for the GameSir Nova Lite controller.
The GameSir Nova Lite is a wireless gaming controller that retails for around $22 USD. While its a cheap gaming controller compared to many other PC gaming controllers out there, it's not necessarily the best. The Amazon product page notes that the GameSir Nova Lite is a frequently returned item.
The patch merged for Linux 7.4 simply adds the GameSir Nova Lite device ID alongside existing GameSir controllers in the XPad driver. With that the force feedback rumble support and other functionality is in good shape on Linux.
The full list of input subsystem changes for Linux 7.4 can be found via this merge.
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