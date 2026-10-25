Cheap GameSir Nova Lite Gaming Controller Supported By Linux 7.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 25 October 2026 at 06:57 AM EDT. 9 Comments
LINUX GAMING
Following all the HID driver updates/additions in Linux 7.4, the input subsystem changes were merged this weekend for this new kernel version.

There are many different fixes to the input subsystem for Linux 7.4, some of which are the result of AI/LLM agents. When it comes to input hardware support, the common XPad driver added support for the GameSir Nova Lite controller.

The GameSir Nova Lite is a wireless gaming controller that retails for around $22 USD. While its a cheap gaming controller compared to many other PC gaming controllers out there, it's not necessarily the best. The Amazon product page notes that the GameSir Nova Lite is a frequently returned item.

GameSir Nova Lite controller


The patch merged for Linux 7.4 simply adds the GameSir Nova Lite device ID alongside existing GameSir controllers in the XPad driver. With that the force feedback rumble support and other functionality is in good shape on Linux.

The full list of input subsystem changes for Linux 7.4 can be found via this merge.
9 Comments
Related News
Epic Games To Improve Easy Anti-Cheat On Linux With Anti-Cheat Systemd Service & eBPF
FEX 2610 Released With Handling For AVX-VNNI, Disk Cache Improvements
D7VK Reaches Maturity For Older Direct3D APIs Atop Vulkan
Linux 7.3 Adds Support For Victrix Pro BFG & Azeron Controllers
SDL3 Ported To HarmonyOS / OpenHarmony
FEX 2609 Released With Speedier JIT Performance, JIT Disk Cache Option
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linus Torvalds' AI Code Improved: Huge Performance Wins With Reworked Code
Linus Torvalds Eliminates Unsafe __get_user() & __put_user() Functions In Linux 7.4
Omarchy Gets The Web Browser Launching Faster By Avoiding XDG Overhead
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
Linux 7.3 Released With Faster I/O Performance, AMD Zen 6 Preparations & More
17k Lines Of New Rust Kernel Code Heading Into Linux 7.4