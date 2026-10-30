I3C Hub & HDR-DDR Support Merged For Linux 7.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 October 2026 at 05:50 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
The I3C changes for Linux 7.4 were submitted this week by Bootlin's Alexandre Belloni and subsequently merged.

One of the notable changes for the I3C world in Linux 7.4 is the Core I3C master code being adapted for providing I3C hub support as well as introducing a generic I3C hub framework, with the hubs being used for expanding and bridging communication across MIPI I3C connected devices.

This patch series went through 20 rounds of code review before being in shape for now being in mainline with Linux 7.4. The core I3C master changes are made for enabling hub support and ultimately then introducing a new driver for the NXP P3H2x4x family of multi-port I3C hub devices.

HDR-DDR support


Another patch series making it for Linux 7.4 were fixes and clean-ups for HDR-DDR support with that now being enabled in the MIPI I3C Host Controller Interface (mipi-i3c-hci) driver. HDR-DDR is around high data rate modes for faster transfers. With Linux 7.4, now supporting I3C High Data Rate Double Data Rate for dual edge sampling and up to 25 Mbps throughput.

The full list of I3C changes merged for Linux 7.4 via this pull request.
1 Comment
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