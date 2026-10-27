Linux 7.4 Expands Sensor Monitoring For More ASUS & MSI Motherboards, New Minisforum Driver
With the Linux 7.4 kernel there are more MSI and ASUS motherboards with sensor monitoring support along with a variety of other additions to help broaden the selection of supported systems for hardware sensor monitoring under Linux. It's another busy cycle for the HWMON subsystem.
The ASUS-EC-Sensors driver added support for yet a few more motherboards including the ROG STRIX X670E-A GAMING WIFI and ROG STRIX Z490-A GAMING. These additions come via user testing with ASUS sadly not providing any official support for this Linux EC sensors driver. Also on the ASUS side, the asus_rog_ryujin driver added support for the ROG Ryujin III 360 liquid cooling product.
By way of the nct6683 driver, more MSI motherboards are also now supported including the ROG STRIX X670E-A GAMING WIFI and ROG STRIX Z490-A GAMING.
There is also a new HWMON driver in Linux 7.4 and that is the minisforum-um780xtx. This driver is for EC monitoring and fan control with so far the Minisforum UM780 XTX mini PC powered by AMD Ryzen SoCs. The CPU and system fan control temperatures and fan speeds are exposed via this driver.
The Yogafan driver picked up support for additional laptops including the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9 16IMH9, Yoga 14cACN 2021, IdeaPad 3 15ALC6 Ub, and Yoga 740-15IML.
The Dell SMM driver also added support for more systems including the Dell 16 DC16250, Dell OptiPlex 7090, Dell Precision 3650 Tower, and Latitude 5420.
The AMD k10temp driver meanwhile added support for new devices, which should correlate to the upcoming Ryzen Zen 6 processors.
The full list of the many HWMON changes for Linux 7.4 can be found via this pull request.
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