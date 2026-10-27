Linux 7.4 Expands Sensor Monitoring For More ASUS & MSI Motherboards, New Minisforum Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 October 2026 at 05:52 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE
With the Linux 7.4 kernel there are more MSI and ASUS motherboards with sensor monitoring support along with a variety of other additions to help broaden the selection of supported systems for hardware sensor monitoring under Linux. It's another busy cycle for the HWMON subsystem.

The ASUS-EC-Sensors driver added support for yet a few more motherboards including the ROG STRIX X670E-A GAMING WIFI and ROG STRIX Z490-A GAMING. These additions come via user testing with ASUS sadly not providing any official support for this Linux EC sensors driver. Also on the ASUS side, the asus_rog_ryujin driver added support for the ROG Ryujin III 360 liquid cooling product.

By way of the nct6683 driver, more MSI motherboards are also now supported including the ROG STRIX X670E-A GAMING WIFI and ROG STRIX Z490-A GAMING.

There is also a new HWMON driver in Linux 7.4 and that is the minisforum-um780xtx. This driver is for EC monitoring and fan control with so far the Minisforum UM780 XTX mini PC powered by AMD Ryzen SoCs. The CPU and system fan control temperatures and fan speeds are exposed via this driver.

The Yogafan driver picked up support for additional laptops including the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9 16IMH9, Yoga 14cACN 2021, IdeaPad 3 15ALC6 Ub, and Yoga 740-15IML.

The Dell SMM driver also added support for more systems including the Dell 16 DC16250, Dell OptiPlex 7090, Dell Precision 3650 Tower, and Latitude 5420.

The AMD k10temp driver meanwhile added support for new devices, which should correlate to the upcoming Ryzen Zen 6 processors.

The full list of the many HWMON changes for Linux 7.4 can be found via this pull request.
2 Comments
Related News
System76 Introducing AMD-Powered Linux Small PC
Initial Support For The Apple M4 & Apple A18 Pro Make It Into Linux 7.4
Linux 7.4 Preps CXL For Very Neat Dynamic Capacity Devices "DCD"
Linux 7.4 Graphics Driver Changes Headlined By AMDGPU HDMI 2.1 Features
Linux 7.4 Brings Hibernation Improvement For Helping Meet Energy Certifications
Linux 7.4 Introduces New Driver For The Nintendo Switch 2 Controllers - Thanks To Valve
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linus Torvalds Eliminates Unsafe __get_user() & __put_user() Functions In Linux 7.4
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
17k Lines Of New Rust Kernel Code Heading Into Linux 7.4
PHP Updates Released For Two Critical Code Execution Vulnerabilities