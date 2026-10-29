FAT32 File-System Seeing As Much As 265x Improvement With Linux 7.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 29 October 2026 at 06:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
A change merged for Linux 7.4 is showing some mighty big speed-ups for the FAT32 file-system.

Open-source developer Matheus Alves de Almeida has worked through a patch affecting just a few lines of code that yield as much as a 265x improvement for FAT32. The change is adjusting the FAT driver's allocation code path with the status quo being to do many 1-cluster allocations when growing a file with FALLOC_FL_KEEP_SIZE. The FALLOC_FL_KEEP_SIZEFALLOC_FL_KEEP_SIZE flag is used for pre-allocating disk space for a file but not changing the reported file-size.

Rather than doing many one-cluster allocations, the few lines of code makes it allocate multiple clusters in one call.

Benchmarks shared by Matheus Alves de Almeida show some mighty big improvements across the board:

FAT32 performance benchmarks


The patches were merged this week into Linux 7.4 as part of the non-MM pull request sent in by Andrew Morton.
Add A Comment
Related News
KSMBD Adds New Options With Linux 7.4
Provenance Time Proposed As A New Timestamp For Linux
NTFS3 Hardened In Linux 7.4 Against Corrupted Or Maliciously-Crafted NTFS Volumes
Linux 7.4 Introduces DMA-BUF Support To I/O Path With IO_uring
Linux's Modern NTFS Driver Now Supports Alternate Data Streams (ADS)
EXT4 Lands Optional Buffered IOmap For Significant Performance Win With Large Writes
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linus Torvalds Eliminates Unsafe __get_user() & __put_user() Functions In Linux 7.4
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
PHP Updates Released For Two Critical Code Execution Vulnerabilities
Linux Foundation Estimates 25% Of New Pull Requests To Be Low-Quality AI Slop