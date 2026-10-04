Linux 7.3-rc6 Released: Normal For The New "AI Normal"

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 October 2026 at 05:04 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 7.3-rc7 as we work toward the stable Linux 7.3 kernel release in two weeks.

It was another busy week of bug and regression fixing for Linux 7.3, which continues to see extra heavy development cycles due to all the AI/LLM fueled bug reports and patches. This week was no different with continuing to see a lot of AI/LLM-generated churn hitting the Linux kernel tree and mailing lists.

Some items standing out with Linux 7.3-rc6 worth noting include support for the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race wheel and pedal system, reverting Logitech Bolt receiver HID++ support due to too many bugs reported by users, more networking fixes across the board and some being delayed due to all the AI/LLVM noise, and other fixes.

Linux 7.3-rc6 Git tag


Linus Torvalds noted in the 7.3-rc6 announcement:
"Nothing looks strange this week - unlike last week's slightly unusual diffstat, we're back to the normal "half the diff is driver fixes" so we're back to normality. The driver side is all over: gpu, networking, usb, tty, iio, sound... A little bit of everything, in other words.

The commit counts are also normal (for the new "AI normal" with a lot of small error path handling fixes etc).

Aside from the driver side, the usual suspects show up: architecture updates (mostly kvm-related again), core networking, some filesystem work (mainly smb client this time), bpf... And a number of new selftests too.

Next week might look a bit different: we've got the annual maintainer summit and the Linux plumbers conference going on , so I'll be on the road, as will a number of other maintainers. That may or may not end up changing the stats for -rc7. But it's unlikely to affect the release schedule, although the fact that I have my yearly family vacation the week after that might make the next merge window a bit wonky. We will see."

See the Linux 7.3 feature overview for a look at all of the exciting changes coming with this next kernel release.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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