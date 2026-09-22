Linux 7.2 vs. Linux 7.3 Shows A Few Improvements With AMD Strix Halo

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 22 September 2026 at 03:23 PM EDT. Add A Comment
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Last week I ran some benchmarks showing performance gains for AMD Ryzen AI Max+ "Strix Halo" on Ubuntu 26.10. Then shortly after that testing on its daily state, which used the Linux 7.2 kernel, Canonical switched to Linux 7.3 as the Ubuntu 26.10 kernel. Here are some Linux 7.2 vs. Linux 7.3 benchmarks for the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" with the Framework Desktop.

The prior benchmarks were of Ubuntu 26.10 on Linux 7.2 and already in good shape with nice uplift over Ubuntu 26.04 LTS with its Linux 7.0 kernel. Now with Ubuntu 26.10 having transitioned to Linux 7.3 for the kernel it will ship with in October, I ran some Linux 7.2 vs. 7.3 benchmarks on Strix Halo to look for any other changes.
Linux 7.3 AMD Strix Halo

The same AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Framework Desktop was used for these kernel comparison benchmarks.
GravityMark benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Renderer: Vulkan. Linux 7.2 was the fastest.

GravityMark benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Renderer: Vulkan Ray-Tracing. Linux 7.2 was the fastest.

DDraceNetwork benchmark with settings of Resolution: 6144 x 2560, Mode: Fullscreen, Renderer: Vulkan, Zoom: Default, Demo: Multeasymap. Linux 7.3 Git was the fastest.

The graphics benchmarks were largely the same with Linux 7.3 over Linux 7.2 for the Radeon 8060S Graphics, but in a few cases like the DDNet platformer game were some small improvements.
Ethr benchmark with settings of Server Address: localhost, Protocol: TCP, Test: Latency, Threads: 32. Linux 7.3 Git was the fastest.

The network latency tests were coming in slightly lower on Linux 7.3, similar to other system benchmarks of this in-development kernel version.
Stress-NG benchmark with settings of Test: NUMA. Linux 7.3 Git was the fastest.

The NUMA performance measured by Stress-NG was much improved with Linux 7.3. This aligns with big NUMA benchmark improvements observed in the recent AMD EPYC Server Performance Up ~8% Geo Mean For 2026 With Linux Kernel Improvements article.
Stress-NG benchmark with settings of Test: MEMFD. Linux 7.3 Git was the fastest.

Stress-NG benchmark with settings of Test: Mutex. Linux 7.3 Git was the fastest.

Stress-NG benchmark with settings of Test: CPU Cache. Linux 7.3 Git was the fastest.

Stress-NG benchmark with settings of Test: Socket Activity. Linux 7.3 Git was the fastest.

ctx_clock benchmark with settings of Context Switch Time. Linux 7.3 Git was the fastest.

And some improvements in other select kernel micro-benchmarks with Linux 7.3 on Strix Halo.
NAMD benchmark with settings of Input: STMV with 1,066,628 Atoms. Linux 7.2 was the fastest.

uvg266 benchmark with settings of Video Input: Bosphorus 4K, Video Preset: Ultra Fast. Linux 7.3 Git was the fastest.

x265 benchmark with settings of Video Input: Bosphorus 4K. Linux 7.3 Git was the fastest.

Timed Linux Kernel Compilation benchmark with settings of Build: defconfig. Linux 7.3 Git was the fastest.

ClickHouse benchmark with settings of 100M Rows Hits Dataset, Throughput. Linux 7.2 was the fastest.

Llama.cpp benchmark with settings of Backend: Vulkan, Model: Qwen3.5-9B-Q8_0, Test: Prompt Processing 2048. Linux 7.3 Git was the fastest.

Llama.cpp benchmark with settings of Backend: CPU BLAS, Model: gpt-oss-20b-Q8_0, Test: Prompt Processing 2048. Linux 7.2 was the fastest.

Across dozens of other real-world workloads ultimately tested though, Linux 7.3 wasn't yielding much of a difference on this AMD Ryzen AI Max+ desktop compared to Linux 7.2. But Linux 7.2 already was showing off quite well on Ubuntu 26.10 relative to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS on Linux 7.0.

Strix Halo on Linux 7.3


Even without any dramatic performance wins for this particular Framework Desktop with its already mature Linux support and for the workloads tested, Linux 7.3 comes with many other exciting features.
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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